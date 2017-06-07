New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

2017 MacBook Pro is Up to 20% Faster Than Last Year's Model in Benchmarks

Wednesday June 7, 2017 12:14 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple this week refreshed its MacBook Pro lineup with Intel's seventh-generation Kaby Lake processors, and early benchmarks for the notebooks suggest the 2017 models are up to 20 percent faster than the equivalent 2016 models equipped with Intel's sixth-generation Skylake processors.


Specifically, the new 15-inch MacBook Pro configured with a 2.9GHz Core i7 processor has average single-core and multi-core scores of 4,632 and 15,747 respectively based on nearly a dozen Geekbench 4 results so far.

By comparison, last year's 15-inch MacBook Pro configured with a sixth-generation 2.7GHz Core i7 processor, which was the equivalent high-end stock configuration, has average single-core and multi-core scores of 4,098 and 13,155 respectively based on over 4,800 Geekbench 4 results.

On a model-vs-model basis, the benchmark results suggest the 2017 MacBook Pro with a 2.9GHz processor is up to 13 percent faster in single-core performance, and up to 19.7 percent faster in multi-core performance, than the equivalent 2016 MacBook Pro model. Its price remains unchanged at $2,799.


There's only one Geekbench result for the new 15-inch MacBook Pro's base configuration with a 2.8GHz Core i7 processor, but the benchmarks suggest that model is up to 9.5 percent faster than the equivalent 2016 MacBook Pro equipped with a sixth-generation 2.6GHz Core i7 processor.

There are no Geekbench results yet for the new 15-inch MacBook Pro's highest-end built-to-order configuration with a seventh-generation 3.1GHz Core i7 processor, so its performance cannot be compared to the equivalent built-to-order 2016 MacBook Pro with a sixth-generation 2.9GHz Core i7 processor.

[ 68 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
c3pa
49 minutes ago at 12:38 pm
Announcing the all new..... SNACKBOOK PRO S



(http://theoatmeal.com/comics/apple)


*** gargle gargle ***
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
krfr
1 hour ago at 12:16 pm
I'm so glad I bought mine six months ago when it previously took them three years to update.... what a slap in the face...
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
1 hour ago at 12:21 pm

I'm so glad I bought mine six months ago when it previously took them three years to update.... what a slap in the face...


But there's no way of you knowing or anyone else knowing when the next model was going to be updated. It's not a slap in the face at all. You still have an amazing machine.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Labeno
48 minutes ago at 12:39 pm
Still no mag safe.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
fyun89
1 hour ago at 12:26 pm
My 2012 Retina Macbook Pro is now 5 years old and still holding quite well. Single core score of 3606 and multicore 11748 isn't quite off from 4632/15747 of the latest.

Only <30% difference from a 5 year old device? No way I'll pay another grand for that (after resale) lol.

Not to discourage people from buying rMBP though. They're good investment for long term use.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
apolloa
1 hour ago at 12:17 pm
Not bad. Good increase for a none major Intel release.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
vixster1901
45 minutes ago at 12:42 pm

My 2012 Retina Macbook Pro is now 6 years old and still holding quite well. Single core score of 3606 and multicore 11748 isn't quite off from 4632/15747 of the latest.

Only <30% difference from a 6 year old device? No way I'll pay another grand for that (after resale) lol.

5 years ;)
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Joe Rossignol
25 minutes ago at 01:02 pm

An amazing machine that's up to [S]20%[/S] 16.5% slower...


20% faster != 20% slower in reverse. That's not how the math works.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
saudor
1 hour ago at 12:18 pm

I'm so glad I bought mine six months ago when it previously took them three years to update.... what a slap in the face...


basically the ipad 3 > iPad 4 all over again.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
btrach144
1 hour ago at 12:22 pm

But there's no way of you knowing or anyone else knowing when the next model was going to be updated. It's not a slap in the face at all. You still have an amazing machine.

An amazing machine that's 20% slower...
Rating: 3 Votes

