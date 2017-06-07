New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
2017 MacBook Pro is Up to 20% Faster Than Last Year's Model in Benchmarks
Specifically, the new 15-inch MacBook Pro configured with a 2.9GHz Core i7 processor has average single-core and multi-core scores of 4,632 and 15,747 respectively based on nearly a dozen Geekbench 4 results so far.
By comparison, last year's 15-inch MacBook Pro configured with a sixth-generation 2.7GHz Core i7 processor, which was the equivalent high-end stock configuration, has average single-core and multi-core scores of 4,098 and 13,155 respectively based on over 4,800 Geekbench 4 results.
On a model-vs-model basis, the benchmark results suggest the 2017 MacBook Pro with a 2.9GHz processor is up to 13 percent faster in single-core performance, and up to 19.7 percent faster in multi-core performance, than the equivalent 2016 MacBook Pro model. Its price remains unchanged at $2,799.
There's only one Geekbench result for the new 15-inch MacBook Pro's base configuration with a 2.8GHz Core i7 processor, but the benchmarks suggest that model is up to 9.5 percent faster than the equivalent 2016 MacBook Pro equipped with a sixth-generation 2.6GHz Core i7 processor.
There are no Geekbench results yet for the new 15-inch MacBook Pro's highest-end built-to-order configuration with a seventh-generation 3.1GHz Core i7 processor, so its performance cannot be compared to the equivalent built-to-order 2016 MacBook Pro with a sixth-generation 2.9GHz Core i7 processor.
Tags: Geekbench, benchmarks, Kaby Lake
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Pro (Buy Now)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
(http://theoatmeal.com/comics/apple)
*** gargle gargle ***
I'm so glad I bought mine six months ago when it previously took them three years to update.... what a slap in the face...
But there's no way of you knowing or anyone else knowing when the next model was going to be updated. It's not a slap in the face at all. You still have an amazing machine.
Only <30% difference from a 5 year old device? No way I'll pay another grand for that (after resale) lol.
Not to discourage people from buying rMBP though. They're good investment for long term use.
My 2012 Retina Macbook Pro is now 6 years old and still holding quite well. Single core score of 3606 and multicore 11748 isn't quite off from 4632/15747 of the latest.
Only <30% difference from a 6 year old device? No way I'll pay another grand for that (after resale) lol.
An amazing machine that's up to [S]20%[/S] 16.5% slower...
20% faster != 20% slower in reverse. That's not how the math works.
I'm so glad I bought mine six months ago when it previously took them three years to update.... what a slap in the face...
basically the ipad 3 > iPad 4 all over again.
But there's no way of you knowing or anyone else knowing when the next model was going to be updated. It's not a slap in the face at all. You still have an amazing machine.An amazing machine that's 20% slower...
[ Read All Comments ]