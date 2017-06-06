Macs Able to Run macOS Sierra Remain Compatible With High Sierra

Apple on Monday announced macOS High Sierra, the next major version of its operating system for Mac computers.
macOS High Sierra is compatible with any Mac capable of running macOS Sierra, as Apple has not dropped support for any older models this year.
The official list of Mac models compatible with macOS High Sierra:
The first macOS High Sierra beta was released to registered Apple developers on Monday. A public beta will be available in late June through the Apple Beta Software Program. The software update will be officially released in the fall.
Late 2009 or Later
- MacBook
- iMac / iMac Pro
2010 or Later
- MacBook Air
- MacBook Pro
- Mac mini
- Mac Pro
