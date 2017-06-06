Macs Able to Run macOS Sierra Remain Compatible With High Sierra

Tuesday June 6, 2017 6:25 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple on Monday announced macOS High Sierra, the next major version of its operating system for Mac computers.


macOS High Sierra is compatible with any Mac capable of running macOS Sierra, as Apple has not dropped support for any older models this year.

The official list of Mac models compatible with macOS High Sierra:

Late 2009 or Later
2010 or Later
  • MacBook Air
  • MacBook Pro
  • Mac mini
  • Mac Pro
To determine your Mac's model year, click on the Apple logo in the top-left menu bar and select About This Mac.

The first macOS High Sierra beta was released to registered Apple developers on Monday. A public beta will be available in late June through the Apple Beta Software Program. The software update will be officially released in the fall.

Does anyone know the Metal 2 compatible GPUs? I can't seem to find it anywhere
Sounds like all the Mac Pro 4,1 owners who have flashed to 5,1 will still be able to run it <thumbs up>
Impressive level of backwards compatibility these days. Perhaps the best part about current-Apple, and I mean that in a good way.
