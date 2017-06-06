List of iOS 11 Compatible iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch Models

Tuesday June 6, 2017
Apple on Monday introduced iOS 11, the next major version of its mobile operating system for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.


iOS 11 is compatible with 64-bit devices only, meaning the iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, and iPad 4 do not support the software update.

iOS 11 is compatible with the following iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models:

iPhone
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone 6
  • iPhone 6 Plus
  • iPhone SE
  • iPhone 5s
iPad
  • 12.9-inch iPad Pro (first-generation)
  • 12.9-inch iPad Pro (second-generation)
  • 9.7-inch iPad Pro
  • 10.5-inch iPad Pro
  • iPad (fifth-generation)
  • iPad Air 2
  • iPad Air
  • iPad mini 4
  • iPad mini 3
  • iPad mini 2
iPod touch
  • iPod touch (6th generation)
The first iOS 11 beta was released to registered Apple developers on Monday. A public beta will be available in late June through the Apple Beta Software Program. The software update should be officially released in September.

