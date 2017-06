List of iOS 11 Compatible iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch Models

iPhone iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

iPad 12.9-inch iPad Pro (first-generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (second-generation)

9.7-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

iPad (fifth-generation)

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

iPod touch iPod touch (6th generation)

Apple on Monday introduced iOS 11, the next major version of its mobile operating system for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.iOS 11 is compatible with 64-bit devices only, meaning the iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, and iPad 4 do not support the software update.iOS 11 is compatible with the following iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models:The first iOS 11 beta was released to registered Apple developers on Monday. A public beta will be available in late June through the Apple Beta Software Program . The software update should be officially released in September.