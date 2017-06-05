Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Placeholder for iOS 11 'Files' App Goes Live on App Store
Details on the app are scant, as the app description is merely "Files App for iOS" and there are no other details on the app other than an icon depicting a blue folder, although Troughton-Smith points out the app only supports 64-bit architectures. iOS 11 has been rumored to be dropping support for 32-bit apps, and Apple has been warning users about apps that have not been updated with 64-bit support.
As we noted in our iOS 11 wishlist feature, file management is one area where MacRumors readers have been hoping to see improvement, and this upcoming Files app could help provide that.
The Files app is undoubtedly a default system app for iOS 11, but system apps that can be deleted have App Store entries to allow users to reinstall them. As Troughton-Smith notes, a listing for the Activity app has also appeared in the App Store, suggesting users will be able to delete the app in iOS 11, something that is not currently possible.
Update 11:48 PM: Apple appears to have pulled the Files and Activity listings from the App Store.
EDIT: That's referring to the files app. I don't want hell to freeze over. It's useful for stuff. =|
I came.
I came...to this thread for comments like this :p
This is a very good move by Apple. Should've been done a long time ago, but better late than never. :)
This is really exciting, and showing that Apple is listening. I've been making do with iCloud drive but I am hoping that this will be a big improvement.
Also kind of confirms 64-bit only support with iOS 11.
iCloud Drive works very well for me. Looking forward to see what they've got in store though.
Files.app will probably be a replacement for or similar to iOS iCloud Drive.app but for any willing developer to surface local user files. Documents, game saves, projects, databases, and I'm sure there are other use cases.
Also, this isn't accidental; totally designed to whip up excitement.
Let's hope the open/save dialogs are consistent at the app level too. And clean up the broken Share Drawer. And drag and drop.
I'm getting greedy...
