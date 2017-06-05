New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Placeholder for iOS 11 'Files' App Goes Live on App Store

Sunday June 4, 2017 11:01 pm PDT by Eric Slivka
With just hours to go until Apple's WWDC keynote, a new placeholder app listing for a "Files" app has appeared on the iOS App Store for iPhone and iPad, as noticed by Steven Troughton-Smith.


Details on the app are scant, as the app description is merely "Files App for iOS" and there are no other details on the app other than an icon depicting a blue folder, although Troughton-Smith points out the app only supports 64-bit architectures. iOS 11 has been rumored to be dropping support for 32-bit apps, and Apple has been warning users about apps that have not been updated with 64-bit support.

As we noted in our iOS 11 wishlist feature, file management is one area where MacRumors readers have been hoping to see improvement, and this upcoming Files app could help provide that.

The Files app is undoubtedly a default system app for iOS 11, but system apps that can be deleted have App Store entries to allow users to reinstall them. As Troughton-Smith notes, a listing for the Activity app has also appeared in the App Store, suggesting users will be able to delete the app in iOS 11, something that is not currently possible.

Update 11:48 PM: Apple appears to have pulled the Files and Activity listings from the App Store.

Avatar
Markoth
56 minutes ago at 11:03 pm
Looks like hell has officially frozen over. Good to hear! ;)

EDIT: That's referring to the files app. I don't want hell to freeze over. It's useful for stuff. =|
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
ThisBougieLife
45 minutes ago at 11:14 pm

I came.


I came...to this thread for comments like this :p

This is a very good move by Apple. Should've been done a long time ago, but better late than never. :)
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
newyorksole
53 minutes ago at 11:07 pm

This is really exciting, and showing that Apple is listening. I've been making do with iCloud drive but I am hoping that this will be a big improvement.
Also kind of confirms 64-bit only support with iOS 11.


iCloud Drive works very well for me. Looking forward to see what they've got in store though.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
sharleyP
50 minutes ago at 11:10 pm
I came.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
jasonefmonk
47 minutes ago at 11:12 pm
I imagine this won't look like macOS Finder or the file system on Android, where you have access to System folders or hidden files.

Files.app will probably be a replacement for or similar to iOS iCloud Drive.app but for any willing developer to surface local user files. Documents, game saves, projects, databases, and I'm sure there are other use cases.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
GCHASE1995
48 minutes ago at 11:11 pm
This has got to be the best thing since the AppStore haha
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Modano
51 minutes ago at 11:08 pm

[doublepost=1496642953][/doublepost]They've misspelled "Finder?'
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
orbital~debris
52 minutes ago at 11:08 pm
On behalf of people who wanted this: whoo-hoo!

Also, this isn't accidental; totally designed to whip up excitement.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
oldmacs
54 minutes ago at 11:05 pm
OMG OMG OMG this gets me excited!!! Hopefully this isn't a let down!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
BWhaler
55 minutes ago at 11:04 pm
Great news.

Let's hope the open/save dialogs are consistent at the app level too. And clean up the broken Share Drawer. And drag and drop.

I'm getting greedy...
Rating: 1 Votes

