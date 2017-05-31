Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Apple CEO Tim Cook Urges U.S. President to Stay in Paris Climate Pact
On Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook called the White House to ask the president not to abandon the agreement, which is a 195-nation pact committed to cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions and reducing global warming. Under the terms of the pact, the United States commits to reducing carbon emissions by 26 to 28 percent over the course of the next decade.
Trump, who said he opposes "draconian climate rules" during his presidential campaign, announced this morning that he would make his decision on the accord "over the next few days." Officials who spoke to the New York Times said a decision has not yet been made, but Trump is expected to withdraw on the grounds that the accord would harm the economy and impact job creation in areas like Appalachia and the West.
I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
A senior White House official cautioned that the specific language of the president's expected announcement was still in flux Wednesday morning. The official said the withdrawal might be accompanied by legal caveats that will shape the impact of Mr. Trump's decision.Over the course of the last several years, Apple has become increasingly committed to reducing its environmental impact and running its business on 100 percent renewable energy. Most recently, Apple announced plans to pursue a closed-loop supply chain where its products would be built entirely from recyclable materials.
Along with Cook, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has asked Trump not to withdraw the United States from the Paris Accord. In a tweet, Musk said he's done all he can to influence Trump's decision, and in a followup tweet, Musk said he would leave the White House advisory councils he participates in should Trump choose to leave the accord.
Don't know which way Paris will go, but I've done all I can to advise directly to POTUS, through others in WH & via councils, that we remain— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2017
Apple is more than the products they build-- they're a model for how organizations should function. It's not just about the bottom line... it's how they're contributing to humanity and the world at large. But the fact is that having that vision will attract people to your products, and contribute to your bottom line, because they stand behind your philosophy.
We need to think about how we solve problems as a collective, and not just for ourselves.
It will be one of those moments in history that we look back on and ask "What were they thinking??"
All part of shipping MORE of our jobs to China, India, etc.
Lets get out and stay out. Regulations are killing this country. No surprise the large companies want to stay in - more protection for them through regulation!
MAGA!
Stay out of politics Tim and worry about the keynote next week.
The environment isn't political. We all live in it.
Apple is pursuing a way to avoid increasing costs of scarcity of natural resources by reclaiming items from eWaste/consumer discards.
Apple's costs could rise, so ultimately Tim is showing his concern for Apple as well.
Trump is expected to withdraw on the grounds that the accord would harm the economy and impact job creation in areas like Appalachia and the West.You know what really harms the economy? When our planet is so screwed up that we no longer care about money and are just trying to survive.
Stay out of politics Tim and worry about the keynote next week.He doesn't have to stay out of politics. He's a US citizen and can say whatever he wants. And since he's the head of one of the wealthiest corporations in the world, what he says is newsworthy.
He doesn't have to stay out of politics. He's a US citizen and can say whatever he wants. And since he's the head of one of the wealthiest corporations in the world, what he says is newsworthy.If we must have a billionaire in power, I'd rather it be one who is intelligent, thoughtful, well-read, with a long history of handling complex negotiations that successfully steered a complicated multinational corporation through rough times without sinking it while keeping one eye on profit/product/internal corporate needs and the other on the world in which that corporation exists rather than a once-real estate developer, TV show host, licenser of his gold-plated name and inarticulate Twitter addict with no scope outside his own shockingly narrow and shallow field of view.
Trump needs to do what he needs to do (not stay in the pact) and Tim Cook needs to focus on next week's keynote and less on the president. Smfh.
