Apple Shares Three New Ads in 'Switch to iPhone' Campaign

Monday May 29, 2017 9:15 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today shared a new "Contacts" ad on its YouTube channel as part of its ongoing "Switch to iPhone" campaign.


The 15-second spot shows people jumping from "your phone" to "iPhone," with the tagline "it's that easy" and a link to Apple's new Switch website.

The overhauled webpage promotes how easy it is for Android users to switch to iPhone using the free Move to iOS app on the Google Play store.

Apple also shared "Smooth" and "Security" ads with an emphasis on the iPhone's security updates and hardware and software that "just works."



Apple shared five other "Switch to iPhone" ads in the series last week: Photos, Jump, Fast, Privacy, and Music.

Top Rated Comments

Avatar
symphara
52 minutes ago at 09:32 am
Still not switching.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
otternonsense
37 minutes ago at 09:46 am
Then make an iPhone worth switching to, Apple.

Not another rehash of the iPhone 6 with a patchy iOS.

Said as a 100% iPhone user since 3G (and largely disillusioned since iPhone 5S)
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
AJ5790
51 minutes ago at 09:33 am

Still not switching.

Thanks for the announcement.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
BuddyTronic
38 minutes ago at 09:46 am

Still not switching.


So you are still not switching but you are one of the first 7 posts on this thread?
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Seandroid
34 minutes ago at 09:50 am
The "security" one made me laugh.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
nvmls
1 hour ago at 09:20 am
*sigh.. facepalm*
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
democracyrules
34 minutes ago at 09:49 am

Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
anton_usa
38 minutes ago at 09:46 am
These advertisements make me cringe
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
c0ppo
49 minutes ago at 09:35 am
I'm using iPhone for personal use, and Android for work use. I really don't plan on purchasing any iOS device in the future, unless iOS gets a massive overhaul. So switching - yes, but the other way around :)
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
idmean
51 minutes ago at 09:33 am
I don't get the first one... is there in any difference between how the people jump, or what?
Rating: 1 Votes

