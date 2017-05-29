Apple Shares Three New Ads in 'Switch to iPhone' Campaign

Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Not another rehash of the iPhone 6 with a patchy iOS.
Said as a 100% iPhone user since 3G (and largely disillusioned since iPhone 5S)
Still not switching.Thanks for the announcement.
Still not switching.
So you are still not switching but you are one of the first 7 posts on this thread?
Apple today shared a new "Contacts ('//www.youtube.com/watch?v=bUWLszbCBF8')" ad on its YouTube channel as part of its ongoing "Switch to iPhone" campaign.
[MEDIA=youtube]bUWLszbCBF8[/MEDIA]
The 15-second spot shows people jumping from "your phone" to "iPhone," with the tagline "it's that easy" and a link to Apple's new Switch website ('https://www.apple.com/switch/').
The overhauled webpage ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/05/22/apple-debuts-redesigned-android-switch-site/') promotes how easy it is for Android users to switch to iPhone using the free Move to iOS ('https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.apple.movetoios&hl=en') app on the Google Play store.
Apple also shared "Smooth ('//www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQy2heNOhe8')" and "Security ('//www.youtube.com/watch?v=AszkLviSLlg')" ads with an emphasis on the iPhone's security updates and hardware and software that "just works."
[MEDIA=youtube]TQy2heNOhe8[/MEDIA]
[MEDIA=youtube]AszkLviSLlg[/MEDIA]
Apple shared five other "Switch to iPhone" ads ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/05/22/apple-debuts-redesigned-android-switch-site/') in the series last week: Photos ('//www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-kbqiLxZwM'), Jump ('//www.youtube.com/watch?v=OmdC2eEeQAI'), Fast ('//www.youtube.com/watch?v=8IKxOIbRVxs'), Privacy ('//www.youtube.com/watch?v=poxjtpArMGc'), and Music ('//www.youtube.com/watch?v=99w8cdTcliA').
I am not Apple employee, just a happy camper Apple device user.
Samsung or any android phones are the unsafest and unsecured phones because of their open systems and applications platforms that can be built by anyone including hackers.
iPhone is the safest and the secured phone due to its proprietary systems and application development platforms!! Not just anybody can build Apple systems and applications!!
Ask any cyber security experts.
