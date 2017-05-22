Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Apple Debuts Revamped 'Switch' Site to Lure Android Users to iPhone [Update: New Videos Added]
Apple previously had a webpage dedicated to customers coming to an iPhone from Android devices, but it featured less information on the iPhone itself and focused primarily on the Move to iOS app, a dedicated app that helps Android users transfer contacts, message history, photos, mail accounts, calendars, and more.
The new site, while featuring a section on Move to iOS, also attempts to lure Android users with details on the iPhone's camera and its processor, along with information on Apple Pay, Apple's privacy policy, the Messages app, Apple's commitment to the environment, and Apple Support.
The site, which features clever animations and a simple design that's quick to scroll through, ends with an iPhone comparison chart and direct links to purchase iPhones from Apple's current lineup, including the iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE.
Apple continues to see a growing number of customers who are switching to the iPhone from an Android device, which Apple CEO Tim Cook covers in nearly every earnings call. During the second quarter earnings call in early May, Cook had this to say: "We saw the largest absolute number of switchers outside of Greater China that we've ever seen in the same period."
Update: To go along with the new site, Apple has uploaded a series of 16 second videos on its YouTube channel. Each video (there are five in total) highlights how easy it is to switch from Android to iPhone with the Move to iOS app or points out iPhone features like speed and privacy.
Life is easier on iPhone.
unless you decide to keep your current wired headphones.
TRUE! If only they made a inexpensive adapter... then I could just put the adapter on and I wouldn't have to keep complaining about it.. someday Apple, Some day..
Only iPhone's photo button is identical and exactly opposite to a volume button, causing iPhone users to lock their phone while quickly trying to take a photo. Bad Ive ergonomics, for 3 years now!
Never did that in my life
Contradictorily enough, over the past couple years, I've had an increasing desire to try out an Android phone. Not that I dislike my 7 Plus, it's just over the past 10 years, I now find iOS structured and boring.I keep switching back to iPhone every time a new flagship Android phone is released. So ... I do keep giving Android a try, but I just can't make it my go-to phone. I used to care about tweaking my phone all the time, but now I just want simplicity and crap that just works out of the box. Android is getting better, though ... and both have their pros and cons ... but there are just some things about the iPhone that Android will probably never have.
If Apple fix their software, up their game and make killer hardware (like they used to), then they wouldn't need to 'lure' people.They're not having any problems getting people to use the iPhone ... considering it's their primary means of gross income.
Contradictorily enough, over the past couple years, I've had an increasing desire to try out an Android phone. Not that I dislike my 7 Plus, it's just over the past 10 years, I now find iOS structured and boring.
I'll take structured and boring. I like my devices to be secure and work consistently. Wasting time endlessly troubleshooting things that stop working for no reason is far from my idea of fun; though granted, it's certainly not boring.
If that's the worst people can say about iOS, personally I think that says why it's the best.
Coincidence??
I dont think so...
"Life is easier on iPhone'', not at all Apple. After 7 years using every new released iPhone I can tell you my life is much, much more easier (and a lot more productive) with my new S8 then every other iPhone from the past.
"Why is iPhone so fast'', no Apple. My new S8 is in some cases even faster/smoother then any of my previous iPhone 7 (or any of my earlier iPhones)
