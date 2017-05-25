Readdle Adds Cross-App Drag and Drop Functionality to Documents, PDF Expert, Scanner Pro and Spark on iPad

Thursday May 25, 2017 6:01 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Readdle is today updating several of its apps with a unique drag and drop function that works in Split View mode on compatible iPad models.

With the drag and drop feature, files can be dragged between Readdle apps for quick file transfers between documents. Drag and drop is being added to Scanner Pro, PDF Expert, Spark, and Documents.


Drag and drop is limited to Readdle apps and it only works with Split View on the iPad, but it introduces a simple and intuitive file transfer feature that many hope Apple will add to iOS in the future. According to Readdle, there are dozens of ways for its apps to interact with the drag and drop function, with some examples listed below:
- Quickly attach scans and files to emails (Scanner Pro + Spark)
- Intuitively copy files from one app to another (Scanner Pro + PDF Expert)
- Easily sign and edit document attachments and send them back (Spark + PDF Expert)
- Attach multiple files to email from various sources (Spark + Documents)
In addition to introducing the drag and drop feature across its apps, Readdle is also introducing an update to its PDF reader and file manager, Documents.

Documents 6 features a redesigned interface with new quick actions, simpler import options, a new media player, and cloud-based editing options.


All of Readdle's apps are available from the App Store, with links and prices below.

yanksfan114
1 hour ago at 06:04 am
I'm sorry, but wtf!? Why can Readdle do this but no other developer nor Apple can? I was under the impression that this was an iOS limitation and each window in split view could not interact with the other one. I hope iOS 11 brings this natively. Shoutout to Readdle though, this looks awesome.
Appleaker
1 hour ago at 06:03 am
This is brilliant, Apple are really going to have to implement this soon to keep up with competition... on their own platform :D
MikhailT
49 minutes ago at 06:33 am

Same. I'm WTFing all over the place right now. How is this possible?!?? I thought apps were sandboxed.


Sandboxing doesn't automatically mean it will block all types of input, there are some ways to loosen it up as long as the devs permit it. It's opt-in.

Devs can always move files between apps they own, that's not prevented. You can create app groups for apps to be able to access a specific data container: https://developer.apple.com/library/content/documentation/Security/Conceptual/AppSandboxDesignGuide/AppSandboxInDepth/AppSandboxInDepth.html

* App group container directories. A sandboxed app can specify an entitlement that gives it access to one or more app group container directories, each of which is shared among all apps with that entitlement.


Most likely this is an ingenius method of detecting when you drag a file, move to the shared container and copy some data to the clipboard, so other app can know which file you're dragging and work from the shared container.
Douglas B
51 minutes ago at 06:31 am
This is huge. Well done Readdle.

Hope it's not a violation of app store rules. Maybe they're triggering a 'Share to <any Readdle app>' procedure when the file hits the side of the app in spilt screen mode and then the other app receives the message that a file has been shared with it.

Anyway. Good stuff!
