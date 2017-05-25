Readdle Adds Cross-App Drag and Drop Functionality to Documents, PDF Expert, Scanner Pro and Spark on iPad

Readdle is today updating several of its apps with a unique drag and drop function that works in Split View mode on compatible iPad models.
With the drag and drop feature, files can be dragged between Readdle apps for quick file transfers between documents. Drag and drop is being added to Scanner Pro, PDF Expert, Spark, and Documents.
Drag and drop is limited to Readdle apps and it only works with Split View on the iPad, but it introduces a simple and intuitive file transfer feature that many hope Apple will add to iOS in the future. According to Readdle, there are dozens of ways for its apps to interact with the drag and drop function, with some examples listed below:
Documents 6 features a redesigned interface with new quick actions, simpler import options, a new media player, and cloud-based editing options.
All of Readdle's apps are available from the App Store, with links and prices below.
With the drag and drop feature, files can be dragged between Readdle apps for quick file transfers between documents. Drag and drop is being added to Scanner Pro, PDF Expert, Spark, and Documents.
Drag and drop is limited to Readdle apps and it only works with Split View on the iPad, but it introduces a simple and intuitive file transfer feature that many hope Apple will add to iOS in the future. According to Readdle, there are dozens of ways for its apps to interact with the drag and drop function, with some examples listed below:
- Quickly attach scans and files to emails (Scanner Pro + Spark)In addition to introducing the drag and drop feature across its apps, Readdle is also introducing an update to its PDF reader and file manager, Documents.
- Intuitively copy files from one app to another (Scanner Pro + PDF Expert)
- Easily sign and edit document attachments and send them back (Spark + PDF Expert)
- Attach multiple files to email from various sources (Spark + Documents)
Documents 6 features a redesigned interface with new quick actions, simpler import options, a new media player, and cloud-based editing options.
All of Readdle's apps are available from the App Store, with links and prices below.
- Spark (Free) [Direct Link]
- Documents 6 (Free) [Direct Link]
- Scanner Pro ($3.99) [Direct Link]
- PDF Expert 6 ($9.99) [Direct Link]
Tag: Readdle