Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
New York Mag's Lauren Kern Named First Editor-in-Chief of Apple News
Lauren Kern, Executive Editor at New York Magazine, has been named as the first editor-in-chief of Apple News, according to Politico.
It's unclear what exactly the role will entail, but it suggests Apple has bigger ambitions of some kind for its News app on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Kern declined to comment for the story, and Apple has yet to confirm the hiring.
Apple News gathers stories from several leading news sources and displays them all in one place. The app launched on iOS 9 in the United States, and it has since expanded to Australia and the United Kingdom.
Apple News was redesigned for iOS 10 with a bolder, simpler interface that puts content front and center.
