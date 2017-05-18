Pioneer Unveils New Aftermarket CarPlay Receivers, Including First Single-DIN Model For Older Vehicles

Thursday May 18, 2017 7:52 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Pioneer today unveiled five new NEX in-dash multimedia receivers with CarPlay and Android Auto support, including the first-ever single-DIN model.


The single-DIN AVH-3300NEX is a smaller, more universally sized receiver that can fit into many older and collectible cars. Unlike a double-DIN receiver, which has a built-in display, this single-DIN model features a 7-inch pop out, motorized display. The whole unit is also detachable for added security.

The other four receivers are double-DIN models, including the 7-inch AVH-2330NEX and AVH-2300NEX and 6.2-inch AVH-1330NEX and AVH-1300NEX.

In addition to CarPlay and Android Auto, Pioneer said all five receivers feature Bluetooth for hands-free calling and music streaming, native Spotify and Pandora, a USB port, HD Radio, and SiriusXM compatibility with a tuner sold separately. All models are also backup camera and Pioneer navigation system ready.

The AVH-3300NEX, AVH-2330NEX and AVH-1330NEX also come with a remote control to adjust volume, audio sources, and more.

Pioneer said the new NEX lineup will be available through resellers in July with suggested retail prices of $600 for the single-DIN model, and between $400 and $500 for the double-DIN models, in the United States. The prices are lower because all five receivers have resistive rather than capacitive touchscreens.

Pioneer's current NEX receivers retail for between $400 and $1,400 in the United States. Competing aftermarket CarPlay systems are available from Alpine, Clarion, Kenwood, JVC, JBL, Sony, and other manufacturers.

Avatar
OldSchoolMacGuy
35 minutes ago at 08:14 am
None with Wireless CarPlay. Looking to upgrade from the AppRadio but I won't do it without wireless. The wireless standard has been around for 3 years and yet no factory vehicles offer it yet (BMW will soon) and Alpine is the only aftermarket to offer it, though that deck isn't out yet.
It has been a long time since I owned a car where replacing the in dash system was an option.

Wonder how popular this market still is.


It's still an option with pretty much every vehicle on the market. They just now require a different dash kit.
Joe Rossignol
46 minutes ago at 08:03 am

Read they are resistive touch? Yuck. Why?

To keep costs down. These are $400-$600 units compared to ones that Pioneer sells for up to $1,400. Friendlier price points is their goal here, in addition to launching its first single-DIN model.

(Added a quick mention in the article.)
