Comcast's 'Xfinity Home' Security System Gains Philips Hue Integration

Comcast and Philips Lighting today announced a partnership that will introduce integration of Philips Hue directly into Comcast's home security system, Xfinity Home. With the update, Xfinity Home users will be able to control Hue bulbs directly within Comcast's Xfinity Home app [Direct Link], as well as create "rules" that synchronize Hue bulbs with the security system.
For example, users will be able to set Hue to turn off when they activate the security system and leave the house, or turn on when the alarm is deactivated. Additionally, subscribers to Xfinity's X1 TV service who use Xfinity Home will soon be able to use the voice control-enabled remote to interact with their Philips Hue lights.
Earlier this week, Philips Hue launched a new line of lighting fixtures and table lamps in its White Ambience category of bulbs. The new lighting accessories cost between $99 and $199, and the company's full range of new products is expected to begin shipping in the middle of June.
For example, users will be able to set Hue to turn off when they activate the security system and leave the house, or turn on when the alarm is deactivated. Additionally, subscribers to Xfinity's X1 TV service who use Xfinity Home will soon be able to use the voice control-enabled remote to interact with their Philips Hue lights.
“Our partnership with Philips Lighting advances our commitment to bring our customers best-in-class devices they can trust and easily manage on one, integrated platform – the Xfinity Home platform,” said Daniel Herscovici, senior vice president and general manager of Xfinity Home.The Xfinity Home Security package comes with three door/window sensors, one motion sensor, one touchscreen controller, and one wireless keypad. Users can add on indoor and outdoor cameras, thermostats, outlet controllers, smoke detectors, and more, at additional costs. Plans and pricing for Xfinity Home vary due to local availability, professional installation, and the inclusion of TV and internet services, but the base plans start around $29/month for the first 12 months on a 2-year agreement.
“With the Philips Hue family of products, our customers can customize their lighting according to their own needs and daily routines. They can also set up simple automated commands, such as turning on the hallway lights when they enter the home and disarm the system.”
Earlier this week, Philips Hue launched a new line of lighting fixtures and table lamps in its White Ambience category of bulbs. The new lighting accessories cost between $99 and $199, and the company's full range of new products is expected to begin shipping in the middle of June.
Tags: Philips Hue, Comcast