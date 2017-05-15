Philips Hue Announces New White Ambience Table Lamps and Light Fixtures

Philips today announced a new line of fixtures and table lamps for its Philips Hue White Ambience bulbs, which are specifically designed to provide users with various hues of white light that can be dimmed or brightened throughout the day. Like with all Philips Hue products, the new fixtures and lamps will be HomeKit-compatible, allowing users to control the lights with an iPhone, iPad, or Siri.
The new products include the Philips Hue White Ambiance Being Flushmount and the Philips Hue White Ambiance Fair fixture, which both have a White Ambience bulb built-in with light output of up to 3,000 lumens. The Fair fixture can be purchased in three different styles including flushmount, semi-flushmount, and suspension, all of which are attached to a ceiling.
The Philips Hue White Ambience Wellness Table Lamp
A few new free-standing table lamps have also been announced, called the Philips Hue White Ambiance Wellner and Wellness table lamps. These come with White Ambience bulbs capable of outputting light at 800 lumens and will fit "with any interior," according to Philips.
Starting today, anyone interested can pre-order the Philips Hue White Ambience Being Flushmount ($199.99), the Wellness table lamp ($99.99), and the Wellner table lamp ($99.99). The full range of products is expected to begin shipping mid-June, while the candle bulb will be up for pre-order in June and launch in July for $29.99.
Enjoy decorating your kitchen, dining room or bedrooms with the brushed aluminum Philips Hue White Ambiance Being Flushmount or three different styles of the Philips Hue White Ambiance Fair fixture (Flushmount, Semi-flushmount and Suspension). The products have the Philips Hue White Ambiance connected lighting technology built-in and feature powerful light output (up to 3000 lumens).After announcing a candle bulb for its main Philips Hue line earlier this year, Philips Hue White Ambience is now also gaining a 40W-equivalent candle bulb with 450 lumens of brightness. Philips said that the candle bulbs are built for ceiling fans, chandeliers, and decorative table lamps, and the new bulb will join the White Ambience line that already includes the A19 bulb, GU10 spot light, and BR30 downlight.
The Philips Hue White Ambiance Wellner and Wellness table lamps are smartly designed to fit with any interior. They come with a Philips Hue White Ambiance A19 light bulb (800 lumens) for customizable white light to support your daily activities.
