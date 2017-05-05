ExxonMobil Launches Apple Watch Support in 'Speedpass+' iOS App

ExxonMobil this week announced an update to its Speedpass+ iOS app, which gives users the ability to pay for fuel and car washes using their Apple Watch and Apple Pay at over 10,000 participating Exxon and Mobil refueling stations across the United States.
For the Apple Watch payments process, users will have to navigate to the Speedpass+ watch app, select the pump they are at, authorize it for payment, and double-tap the side button to bring up Apple Pay. Once the payment is processed, users can begin fueling up their vehicle.
The new Speedpass+ update follows the app's introduction of Apple Pay in March of 2016, which introduced the ability to pay for fuel using an iPhone and Apple's mobile wallet. Exxon's Apple Pay solution doesn't use NFC reader technology, instead focusing on software within the app to use GPS and QR codes in order to authorize fuel payments.
Fuel companies have slowly begun to adopt Apple Pay over the years, with Chevron opening up a pilot program for Apple Pay fuel payments at a few of its stations in San Francisco in 2015. A few vehicle manufacturers have also rolled out Apple Pay support directly within their infotainment systems, with Jaguar and Shell partnering up to allow drivers in the United Kingdom to pay for fuel with Apple Pay insider their car.
ExxonMobil Speedpass+ is available to download for free on the iOS App Store. [Direct Link]
“With these updates to the Speedpass+ app, consumers now have even more options to pay for fuel while sitting in the comfort of their car – either using Ford SYNC 3 or the Apple Watch,” said Matt Bergeron, vice president of marketing for ExxonMobil Fuels, Lubricants & Specialties Marketing Company.The update also comes with a new "Ford SYNC 3" feature that lets Speedpass+ app users easily authorize fuel payments using voice commands or an in-car touch screen, as well as check how much fuel is in the tank when away from their car using the app.
“This is more than a cashless payment app; it is a platform that earns and redeems Plenti loyalty points and manages receipts. With ExxonMobil’s heritage and commitment to innovation, the Speedpass+ app continues to bring new benefits to its users.”
