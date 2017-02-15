Jaguar and Shell Partnership Lets UK Drivers Use Apple Pay to Pay for Fuel Inside Car

Carmaker Jaguar today announced that a collection of its vehicles will support a new in-car cashless payment app that allows drivers to use Apple Pay to pay for fuel at Shell stations without having to use a traditional card payment at a pump. Drivers of the enhanced Jaguar F-PACE performance SUV, F-TYPE, XF and XE sports saloon model ranges -- and the latest Land Rover models -- will be able to take advantage of the app.
When drivers open the Shell app through Jaguar's InControl infotainment system, it can guide them to the nearest station. Once they get there, they can type in which pump station they're at, select how much fuel they need, and choose between Apple Pay and PayPal to complete the process. Although unconfirmed by Jaguar and Shell, it appears that drivers will have to set up a 5-digit passcode in the app which will enable authorization with connected Apple Pay and PayPal accounts.
An electronic email will automatically be sent so accounting expenses can be tallied up at a later date. Support is currently focused only in the United Kingdom, but the company said that the app will be rolling out globally soon.
"In a world where cash is no longer king, customers are increasingly using electronic payments and contactless cards. Making a payment directly from a car’s touchscreen will make refuelling quicker and easier. With this new system you can choose any pump on the forecourt and pay for the fuel even if you’ve forgotten your wallet or can’t find your credit or debit card.The Shell app is part of a few enhancements that Jaguar announced to its F-PACE, XE, and XF models today, including new gesture technology to make it easier to open the vehicle's trunk, as well as the latest efficient Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. Jaguar's announcement focused on Apple Pay and PayPal, but the company confirmed that it's working on adding Android Pay support for fuel payments "later in 2017."
You will save time because there’s no more queuing to pay in a shop, and for drivers with children, it won’t be necessary to wake them up, or unstrap them from their seats to take them into the shop. Expenses and tax returns will also be made much simpler, with no receipts to lose as these will all be sent electronically," said Peter Virk, director of connected car and future technology