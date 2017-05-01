New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
Apple Seeds Fifth Beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.5 to Developers
The fifth beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.5 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.
According to the release notes accompanying the beta, the update "improves the stability, compatibility, and security of your Mac."
Apple's release notes don't often provide much insight into what's included in new beta software, so we don't know what features or bug fixes might be built into the 10.12.5 update.
No notable changes or major bug fixes were discovered in the first four betas, but should anything pop up in the fifth macOS Sierra 10.12.5 beta, we'll update this post.
Due to the nature of undocumented bug fixes, I presume there were either no bugs to be fixed or no fixes to be bugged about ?
There are always bugs/vulnerabilities to be fixed. They just don't mention them in betas.
Just watch the CVE's for example: http://www.cvedetails.com/product/156/Apple-Mac-Os-X.html?vendor_id=49
I'm still on my late 2013 MBP :).
Same here - works great upgraded to an SSD 3-4 years ago.
Due to the nature of undocumented bug fixes, I presume there were either no bugs fixed or no fixes to be bugged about ?There wouldn't be any Beta seeded if there were no bugs to be fixed.
I'm gonna say majority of people haven't touch more than 50 percent of the features since ML.Nobody really uses 'all' of the features on their computers either due to Incompatibility, Third Party options, or just no interest/purpose.
