Apple Seeds Fifth Beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.5 to Developers

Monday May 1, 2017 10:16 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the fifth beta of an upcoming macOS Sierra 10.12.5 update to developers, one week after seeding the fourth beta and more than one month after releasing macOS Sierra 10.12.4, which introduced Night Shift for the Mac.

The fifth beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.5 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.


According to the release notes accompanying the beta, the update "improves the stability, compatibility, and security of your Mac."

Apple's release notes don't often provide much insight into what's included in new beta software, so we don't know what features or bug fixes might be built into the 10.12.5 update.

No notable changes or major bug fixes were discovered in the first four betas, but should anything pop up in the fifth macOS Sierra 10.12.5 beta, we'll update this post.

[ 22 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Jyby
19 minutes ago at 10:57 am

Due to the nature of undocumented bug fixes, I presume there were either no bugs to be fixed or no fixes to be bugged about ?


There are always bugs/vulnerabilities to be fixed. They just don't mention them in betas.

Just watch the CVE's for example: http://www.cvedetails.com/product/156/Apple-Mac-Os-X.html?vendor_id=49
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
TheDreaded26
30 minutes ago at 10:46 am

I'm still on my late 2013 MBP :).

Early 2011:oops:
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
lucasrant
57 minutes ago at 10:18 am
it's available for public beta testers as well.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Azygos85
40 minutes ago at 10:36 am

Sounds like it's time to upgrade.


I'm still on my late 2013 MBP :).
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
dan9700
45 minutes ago at 10:31 am
build number 16F71b
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jhwalker
23 minutes ago at 10:53 am

Early 2011:oops:


Same here - works great upgraded to an SSD 3-4 years ago.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
pat500000
18 minutes ago at 10:58 am
I'm gonna say majority of people haven't touch more than 50 percent of the features since ML.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
TMRJIJ
14 minutes ago at 11:02 am

Due to the nature of undocumented bug fixes, I presume there were either no bugs fixed or no fixes to be bugged about ?

There wouldn't be any Beta seeded if there were no bugs to be fixed.

I'm gonna say majority of people haven't touch more than 50 percent of the features since ML.

Nobody really uses 'all' of the features on their computers either due to Incompatibility, Third Party options, or just no interest/purpose.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]