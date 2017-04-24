New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.5 to Developers
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming macOS Sierra 10.12.5 update to developers, one week after seeding the third beta and one month after releasing macOS Sierra 10.12.4, which introduced Night Shift for the Mac.
The fourth beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.5 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.
According to the release notes accompanying the beta, the update "improves the stability, compatibility, and security of your Mac."
Apple's release notes don't often provide a lot of insight into what's included in new beta software, so we don't know what features or bug fixes might be included in the 10.12.5 update.
No notable changes or major bug fixes were discovered in the first three betas, but should anything pop up in the fourth macOS Sierra 10.12.5 beta, we'll update this post.
41 minutes ago at 10:20 am
Dear Apple, How do I remove the constantlyupdate-all-the-time PITA feature? Thanks.
By not applying for the beta programme.
Apt username, too.
58 minutes ago at 10:03 am
Another suppressive release. They killed Handbrake. What next?
It's a beta, it might be that some Apps stop working.
