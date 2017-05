Apple Shares New Ad Highlighting iPhone 7 Plus Portrait Mode

Apple today released a new ad on its YouTube channel, highlighting the photographic capabilities of iPhone 7 Plus, including Portrait Mode.In the sweet new ad, entitled "The City," two people spot each other from across a crowded city street and then go on a series of adventures while using the iPhone 7 Plus's camera to capture their journey.The song "Sing to Me" by Walter Martin is featured in the background, and the ad uses the tagline "With Portrait mode on iPhone 7 Plus, you can focus on what you love and leave everything else behind."Apple has done several ads focusing on the iPhone 7 Plus and its dual-lens camera, and this particular ad appears to be a sort of sequel to " Take Mine ," the ad about a girl in a Greek village who captures the town using the Portrait Mode depth effect.