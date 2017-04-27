New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
Apple Seeds Fifth Beta of iOS 10.3.2 to Developers
Apple today seeded the fifth beta of an upcoming iOS 10.3.2 update to developers, just a few days after seeding the fourth iOS 10.3.2 beta and a little over a month after introducing iOS 10.3, which included features like a new Find My AirPods feature and Apple File System. Apple also released a minor iOS 10.3.1 update in early April, which focused on security improvements.
Registered developers can download the fifth iOS 10.3.2 beta from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air with the proper configuration profile installed.
Apple doesn't provide detailed release notes for its beta updates, so we don't yet know what features, improvements, or bug fixes might be coming in iOS 10.3.2, aside from some fixes for SiriKit car commands that were outlined in the release notes for the first beta.
As a minor 10.x.x update, we can expect iOS 10.3.2 to offer bug fixes and performance improvements rather than outward-facing features. No notable changes were found in the first four betas, but if anything new is found in the fifth iOS 10.3.2 beta, we'll update this post.
1 hour ago at 10:01 am
Before anyone asks, here's the wallpaper: http://imgur.com/a/FVW7b
55 minutes ago at 10:08 am
Boy, you'd think they're releasing major features with this one. The saga continuesI think they are trying to iron all the bugs out, almost over kill because this IOS update will most likely be the last for a great many devices. IOS 11 going all 64bit won't be compatible.
-Update- This fixed the date coding issue (in mail) and exchange mail issue. Haven't tested anything else yet, need my other mac which is at home.. didn't think an update was coming today. Ah well, most fun this evening for me. :)
1 hour ago at 10:02 am
Well, I did not see this coming...
