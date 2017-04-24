New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of iOS 10.3.2 to Developers
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming iOS 10.3.2 update to developers, one week after seeding the third iOS 10.3.2 beta and one month after introducing iOS 10.3, which included features like a new Find My AirPods feature and Apple File System. Apple also released a minor iOS 10.3.1 update in early April, which focused on security improvements.
Registered developers can download the fourth iOS 10.3.2 beta from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air with the proper configuration profile installed.
Apple doesn't typically provide detailed release notes for its iOS updates, so we don't yet know what features, improvements, or bug fixes might be coming in iOS 10.3.2, aside from some fixes for SiriKit car commands, outlined in the release notes for the first beta.
As a minor 10.x.x update, we can expect iOS 10.3.2 to offer bug fixes and performance improvements rather than outward-facing features. No notable features were found in the first three betas, but if anything new is found in the fourth iOS 10.3.2 beta, we'll update this post.
Registered developers can download the fourth iOS 10.3.2 beta from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air with the proper configuration profile installed.
Apple doesn't typically provide detailed release notes for its iOS updates, so we don't yet know what features, improvements, or bug fixes might be coming in iOS 10.3.2, aside from some fixes for SiriKit car commands, outlined in the release notes for the first beta.
As a minor 10.x.x update, we can expect iOS 10.3.2 to offer bug fixes and performance improvements rather than outward-facing features. No notable features were found in the first three betas, but if anything new is found in the fourth iOS 10.3.2 beta, we'll update this post.
Related Roundup: iOS 10
Top Rated Comments(View all)
27 minutes ago at 10:33 am
"we don't know what's new in this update, but you should do it anyway" - MacRumors
18 minutes ago at 10:42 am
Hopefully it fixes crashing if some of my 64 bit apps. They no longer open. It's not up to the developer to patch an app every time the mfg breaks their code API.
If you are on a beta you can expect this kind of behaviour, if you don't like it you better be on the regular Updates, normally if Apps won't work on beta's they will work if it's a normal .x release.
It's not Apple's code, it's the developers code, they will update when Apple release the final version.
[ Read All Comments ]