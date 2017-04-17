New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
Apple Seeds Third Beta of iOS 10.3.2 to Developers
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming iOS 10.3.2 update to developers, one week after seeding the second iOS 10.3.2 beta and three weeks after introducing iOS 10.3, which included features like a new Find My AirPods feature and Apple File System. Apple has also released a minor iOS 10.3.1 update, which focused on security improvements.
Registered developers can download the third iOS 10.3.2 beta from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air with the proper configuration profile installed.
Apple doesn't typically provide detailed release notes for its iOS updates, so we don't yet know what features, improvements, or bug fixes might be coming in iOS 10.3.2, aside from some fixes for SiriKit car commands, outlined in the release notes for the first beta.
As a minor 10.x.x update, we can expect iOS 10.3.2 to offer bug fixes and performance improvements rather than outward-facing features. No notable features were found in the first two betas, but if anything new is found in the third iOS 10.3.2 beta, we'll update this post.
