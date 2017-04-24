Apple to Reduce Affiliate Program Commission Rate to 2.5% for Apps Next Week

Apple today informed its iTunes Affiliate Program members that its commission rate for apps will be reduced to 2.5 percent on May 1, down from 7 percent.
Apple will continue to offer a 7 percent commission rate for all other iTunes content, including music, movies, TV shows, and books. Apple will also continue to offer a one-time 50 percent commission on Apple Music subscriptions.
Through the iTunes Affiliate Program, websites can link to and promote App Store apps and receive a percentage of the sale in return.
