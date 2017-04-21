New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
Apple Now Selling Refurbished 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Touch Bar
The base model with a 2.9GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB flash storage, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Graphics 550 is available for $1,529 in the United States, reflecting savings of $270 off Apple's regular price of $1,799. Available colors include both Silver and Space Gray.
The base model is also available with an upgraded 16GB of RAM for $1,699, or $300 off Apple's regular price of $1,999.
The higher-end model with a 2.9GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB flash storage, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Graphics 550 is available for $1,699 in the United States, reflecting savings of $300 off Apple's regular price of $1,999. Available colors include both Silver and Space Gray.
The higher-end model is also available with an upgraded 16GB of RAM for $1,869, or $330 off Apple's regular price of $2,199.
Other built-to-order configurations are available for between $1,949 and $2,459 in the United States, including models with up to a 3.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i7 processor, 1TB flash storage, and 16GB of RAM.
Apple has also made refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models available in Canada for between $290 and $350 off.
The 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and 13-inch model with standard function keys were added to Apple's refurbished store in March.
Apple says refurbished MacBook Pro models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged, including the manuals and cables included in the box. The notebooks are each given a new serial number and undergo a final quality assurance inspection prior to being added to Apple's refurbished store.
A refurbished MacBook Pro comes with Apple's standard 1-year warranty effective on the date the notebook is delivered. The warranty can be extended to three years from the original purchase date with the AppleCare Protection Plan, which costs $279 for the 13-inch MacBook Pro in the United States.
Yep... same warranty. Apple reportedly checks them out pretty well and lots of people on here buy refurbs with no issues. I would not worry about it.
Apple refurbished MacBooks go through a very stringent and rigorous inspection. In some respects, you're less likely to have issues with a used MacBook over a new one.
Nice discount, but still overpriced. I'll wait for Kaby Lake.
Sure, but i don't think the price will be any different.
Wouldn't Kaby Lake at current prices still be over priced?
Do refurbished MacBooks have the same warranty as the regular ones? If I buy one do I have to worry about it not working as good as a brand new MacBook?Most likely these machines are returns from customers not liking it the first few weeks of owning it (cannot justify the price for the tech) I think you're good with it. I bought a MacBook Pro in the past that was a refurb and you'll never even notice that it was used. Make sure to buy it from Apple Store.
Nice discount, but still overpriced. I'll wait for Kaby Lake.
Fair and reasonable MacBook pricing died with Steve Jobs.
2011 lineup
Just purchased a new Non-Touch bar version and like it a lot . I think the Touch Bar has a lot of potential, but I couldn't justify the price point for something I likely wouldn't use.Ditto. Picked one up about a month ago.
Do refurbished MacBooks have the same warranty as the regular ones? If I buy one do I have to worry about it not working as good as a brand new MacBook?
Warranty is the same. Should work the same. Only thing you're not getting is a brown box instead of a shiny white box. (And some refurb purchasers get the shiny white box anyway.)
