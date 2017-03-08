Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Adds 2016 MacBook Pro Without Touch Bar to Refurbished Store
Apple recently updated its online store for refurbished products to add the 13-inch 2016 MacBook Pro without a Touch Bar, which was originally released in October of 2016.
There are a limited number of models available for purchase with various processor, storage, RAM configurations. Prices are discounted by up to $390, with Apple offering 12 to 16 percent off depending on a machine's configuration.
Only higher-end models with upgraded processors, RAM, and storage are available at the current time, but earlier today, at least one lower-end machine was available for purchase. Apple's refurbished stock fluctuates often, so if you're hoping to get a specific configuration, it's best to keep a close eye on the refurbished store.
13 and 15-inch 2016 MacBook Pro models with Touch Bar are not currently available from Apple's refurbished site, but could be added soon based on the availability of the non-Touch Bar model.
All of Apple's refurbished products go through a rigorous refurbishment process before being offered for sale, which includes inspection, repairs, cleaning, and repackaging. Refurbished Macs come with a one-year warranty that can be extended with an AppleCare purchase. For more tips on purchasing a refurbished product, make sure to check out our dedicated guide.
Still overpriced!
13 inch, no touch bar, dual core, no dedicated graphics, refurbished.
2k$.
Seems a bit steep.
