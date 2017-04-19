Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 28 With Power and Performance Improvements

Apple today released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser Apple first introduced one year ago in March of 2016. Apple designed the Safari Technology Preview to test features that may be introduced into future release versions of Safari.
Safari Technology Preview release 28 includes fixes and improvements for CSS, JavaScript, Web API, Web Inspector, WebDriver, Accessibility, Media, Rendering, WebCrypto, Security, and AppleScript. Today's update also includes several tweaks to improve power and performance:
Apple's aim with Safari Technology Preview is to gather feedback from developers and users on its browser development process. Safari Technology Preview can run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser and while designed for developers, it does not require a developer account to download.
- Changed to pause silent WebAudio rendering in background tabs
- Changed to pause animated SVG images on pages loaded in the background
- Changed to make inaudible background tabs become eligible for memory kill after 8 minutes
- Changed to kill any WebContent process using over 16 GB of memory
- DOM Timers are now throttled to 30fps and aligned in cross-origin iframes
- requestAnimationFrame callbacks are now throttled to 30fps and aligned in cross-origin iframes
