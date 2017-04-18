New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
iPhone SE Display Parts Constrained, Apple May Do Full Device Replacements Instead of Repairs
Display repair components for the iPhone SE are in short supply at Apple Stores right now, so customers who need their iPhone SE display fixed may receive a replacement device instead.
According to a retail source that shared the news with MacRumors, employees have been told that display parts are constrained until further notice, and it's not known how long it will be until display components are more widely available. Stores that have no display repair components on hand will outright replace iPhone SE models in need of repair.
The reason behind the component constraint is unclear, as Apple did not provide details to employees.
Supply constraints are not likely indicative of an imminent refresh because no new iPhone SE model is expected. According to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who often shares reliable information on upcoming Apple products, Apple will not introduce a new iPhone SE during the first half of 2017.
Apple also recently bumped up the storage space in the iPhone SE, offering the iPhone SE in 32 and 128GB capacities for $399 and $499, respectively.
It isn't yet clear if Apple is planning on introducing another 4-inch device, or if the SE was the last 4-inch phone Apple plans to produce. Kuo's information only covered the first half of 2017, so if another 4-inch phone is in the works, it could come later in the year.
According to a retail source that shared the news with MacRumors, employees have been told that display parts are constrained until further notice, and it's not known how long it will be until display components are more widely available. Stores that have no display repair components on hand will outright replace iPhone SE models in need of repair.
The reason behind the component constraint is unclear, as Apple did not provide details to employees.
Supply constraints are not likely indicative of an imminent refresh because no new iPhone SE model is expected. According to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who often shares reliable information on upcoming Apple products, Apple will not introduce a new iPhone SE during the first half of 2017.
Apple also recently bumped up the storage space in the iPhone SE, offering the iPhone SE in 32 and 128GB capacities for $399 and $499, respectively.
It isn't yet clear if Apple is planning on introducing another 4-inch device, or if the SE was the last 4-inch phone Apple plans to produce. Kuo's information only covered the first half of 2017, so if another 4-inch phone is in the works, it could come later in the year.
Related Roundup: iPhone SE
Top Rated Comments(View all)
19 minutes ago at 10:39 am
I'm hoping for an iPhone SE with 7s internals. That would be my new iPhone. Love my SE much more than I ever liked the iPhone 6.
9 minutes ago at 10:50 am
I think they keep the 4" device around. I am sure apple was shocked by the SE sales. There is still a ton of people, myself included, who want a phone. I shouldn't be limited to larger devices to have a new smartphone.
17 minutes ago at 10:42 am
Man. I get to use my hammer to get an iPad Air 2 instead of a fixed iPad 4, and now I can use it again to get a brand new iPhone SE?
I wonder if Apple has stock in hammers...
I wonder if Apple has stock in hammers...
26 minutes ago at 10:33 am
Man, the rose gold SE looks very, very, very beautiful.
28 minutes ago at 10:31 am
If true, This is actually really good news for one of the best iPhones on the market for the current price point. Perhaps it cost more to repair it versus then it does replace it, being when you factor in the overall $400.00 cost of the iPhone SE.
20 minutes ago at 10:39 am
Louis Rossmann breaks it down nicely about Apple and repairs;
[MEDIA=youtube]NVAmnV65_zw[/MEDIA]
[MEDIA=youtube]NVAmnV65_zw[/MEDIA]
[ Read All Comments ]