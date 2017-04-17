New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
Apple May Replace Your Broken Fourth-Gen iPad With an iPad Air 2 When Necessary
Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers now have the option of replacing a customer's broken fourth-generation iPad with an iPad Air 2, according to an internal memo distributed by Apple last week.
An excerpt of the memo obtained by MacRumors:
Not every broken fourth-generation iPad will be replaced with an iPad Air 2. The decision will ultimately be decided on a case-by-case basis, likely depending upon availability of each tablet in the affected customer's region.
Starting March 30, iPad 4th generation whole unit repairs may be substituted to iPad Air 2 models. Apple's repair and order management tool will indicate for each repair if a substitution will take place. Please note the substitute part’s color and capacity to ensure the customer understands what their replacement iPad whole unit will be.The fourth-generation iPad was released in November 2012, so when a customer needs a replacement model, it's likely easier now for Apple to just give them a newer and more widely available iPad Air 2 in most cases.
16 minutes ago at 06:11 am
so... do they also replace old accessories that may be useless due to a different form factor?
how do I continuously underestimate the forum's ability to find the negative in absolutely everything?
17 minutes ago at 06:10 am
Of course not, you should be grateful to have a new reason to buy new accessories.
