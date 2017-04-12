StubHub Launches iMessage App to Share and Vote On Events and Tickets

StubHub, the world's largest online ticket marketplace, today announced that it has updated its iOS app with a new iMessage integration for sharing events and voting on which tickets to buy or where to sit.
StubHub's new iMessage app
After updating to the latest version of the StubHub app, users can open the iMessage app, search for and share a sports game, concert, or other event, and select up to five seats for their friends to vote on directly within an iMessage conversation. Once the votes are in, anyone can buy tickets for the group.
Meanwhile, in the main app, StubHub now allows users to connect with Facebook friends to see which events they are planning on attending, as well as which artists, teams, and venues are of interest to them. This information is found within a new Activity feed under the Profile tab after updating the app.
Last, StubHub has launched a new Facebook Messenger chatbot that serves as a "personal event concierge" by recommending local and upcoming events based on the information that a user supplies.
StubHub is a free download on the App Store [Direct Link] for iPhone and iPad. Apple Watch and Apple TV apps are also available.
