Apple Stops Signing iOS 10.2.1 and iOS 10.3

Monday April 10, 2017 12:33 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Following the release of iOS 10.3.1 on April 3, Apple has stopped signing iOS 10.2.1 and iOS 10.3, earlier versions of iOS that were previously available to consumers before the latest update was released.

Customers who have upgraded to iOS 10.3.1 will no longer be able to downgrade their devices to iOS 10.2.1 or iOS 10.3.

Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage customers to stay up to date.

iOS 10.3.1 are now the only versions of iOS 10 that can be installed on iOS devices by the general public, but developers and public beta testers can also download iOS 10.3.2, a future update that is currently being beta tested.
Scottsoapbox
1 hour ago at 01:13 pm


Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage customers to stay up to date.


Stopping signing the last version after 1 week is ridiculous. It should be in the 3-12 month range and/or some reasonable number of point updates.

I'm all for encouraging updates, but Apple has gotten downright hostile about being on THE latest version between this and the update nag screens that try to trick people into updating.
Ries
48 minutes ago at 01:38 pm

Stopping signing the last version after 1 week is ridiculous. It should be in the 3-12 month range and/or some reasonable number of point updates.

I'm all for encouraging updates, but Apple has gotten downright hostile about being on THE latest version between this and the update nag screens that try to trick people into updating.


Fixes a wifi flaw allowing malicious people to send code to your phone and execute it, you don't want to be running 10.3.
anthonyjr
58 minutes ago at 01:28 pm

Stopping signing the last version after 1 week is ridiculous. It should be in the 3-12 month range and/or some reasonable number of point updates.

I'm all for encouraging updates, but Apple has gotten downright hostile about being on THE latest version between this and the update nag screens that try to trick people into updating.


Because the newest update patched some major security issues, I could definitely understand why Apple has decided to stop signing the original 10.3. I don't see a reason to keep adding to the liability. I'd rather it be this way.
