Full Transcript of Mac Pro Interview With Craig Federighi and Phil Schiller Now Available

Thursday April 6, 2017 1:26 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Earlier this week, several Apple executives, including marketing chief Phil Schiller, software head Craig Federighi, and hardware engineering VP John Ternus, invited several journalists to Apple's campus to discuss the future of the Mac Pro, among other topics.

The information that was shared in that interview has been well-covered in recent days, but TechCrunch today published the entire interview transcript, which is well worth reading for those who want a complete uninterrupted look at what Apple had to say on the topic of the Mac Pro and its professional customers.

During the interview, Schiller and Federighi apologized to professional users for the delays with the Mac Pro and unveiled work on a new modular Mac Pro that will address issues with the current machine, including upgradeability and support for single high-end GPUs.

The new Mac Pro, which will also come with a professional display, isn't going to come in 2017, so in the meantime, Apple has significantly dropped the prices on its older Mac Pro machines, all of which still contain hardware from 2013.

Other tidbits shared in the interview include Apple's plans for the iMac, what went wrong with the design of the current Mac Pro, news on the Mac mini, Apple's thoughts on the MacBook Pro Touch Bar, the importance of pro users, and more.

Avatar
JeffyTheQuik
20 minutes ago at 01:39 pm

Federighi Is just awesome in general. He seems like a really respectable individual with a lot of knowledge in the tech world, has a great attitude and is surprisingly hilarious on stage.

My 520 shares are going to vote for him for the next CEO.
Avatar
miniroll32
11 minutes ago at 01:48 pm
This is what they need to do more - be transparent with power users.
Avatar
aaronhead14
10 minutes ago at 01:49 pm
This is great. Can't wait for the new Mac Pro!
Avatar
Michaelgtrusa
9 minutes ago at 01:50 pm
Glad to to see progress.
Avatar
TMRJIJ
17 minutes ago at 01:42 pm
Seems like Federighi is posing for all of his photos now
Avatar
Relentless Power
18 minutes ago at 01:40 pm

My 520 shares are going to vote for him for the next CEO.


I sold mine, but....I second your vote. Maybe one day.
Avatar
icehockey77
29 minutes ago at 01:30 pm

It's time for all these people to be replaced with young blood who are thirsty and foolish.

with better hair
Avatar
Jared Strike
24 minutes ago at 01:35 pm

with better hair

Federighi has some of the best hair in the tech industry.
Avatar
Relentless Power
21 minutes ago at 01:38 pm

Federighi has some of the best hair in the tech industry.


Federighi Is just awesome in general. He seems like a really respectable individual with a lot of knowledge in the tech world, has a great attitude and is surprisingly hilarious on stage.
