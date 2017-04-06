Malware Attacks on Macs Up 744% in 2016, Mostly Due to Adware

Thursday April 6, 2017 2:19 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Malware attacks on Macs were up 744 percent in 2016, according to the latest Threat Report shared by McAfee Labs [PDF]. Mac users don't need to be overly alarmed, though, because much of that huge jump can be attributed to adware bundling. macOS malware samples jumped up 245 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 alone just from adware.

Adware, while irritating, is less alarming than true malware attacks that can hijack a machine or render it unusable.


McAfee says it discovered 460,000 malware samples on Mac machines, a huge increase over 2015 numbers, but still just a small portion of overall malware out in the wild. According to McAfee, there were more than 630 million total instances of malware last year.


While most of the surge in Mac malware was adware, we've still heard about some alarming Mac-based attacks over the course of the last year, including ransomware distributed via trusted BitTorrent client Transmission, Backdoor.MAC.Eleanor, Xagent, which could steal passwords and iPhone backups, and more.

Mac users who want to avoid malware and adware should only download software from trusted developers and directly from the Mac App Store, which should keep Mac machines relatively safe.

BasicGreatGuy
1 hour ago at 02:25 pm
From the article: "Mac users who want to avoid malware and adware should only download software from trusted developers and directly from the Mac App Store, which should keep Mac machines relatively safe."

I completely agree. I also think it is important to use content blockers, as well as being mindful of where you go on the internet.
OldSchoolMacGuy
1 hour ago at 02:26 pm
Settle down. Doesn't take much to have increases like that when you have such low levels to start with.

If you have 1 case and now you have 100, you've had a 9900% increase. It's still not a lot considering how many Mac users there are, but it makes for great attention grabbing stats to get people to pay attention to your website article or get them to buy your security product.
Markoth
1 hour ago at 02:23 pm
Software in general has become more available on the Mac, so I suppose it's about time malware developers caught on. Hurray for progress!
cerote
45 minutes ago at 02:44 pm

6 months ago, I had my first ever malware incident on my Mac. I even use an anti-virus and don't load random apps.

It turned out an official app (downloaded from App Store) that must have gone rogue or had a backdoor problem.

It was definitely a wake-up call.

No app name to warn others? ;)
blacktape242
56 minutes ago at 02:33 pm
malware bytes is my best friend.
