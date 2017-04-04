Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Mac Pro CPU and GPU Upgrades See Significant Price Drop
Apple has also made Mac Pro build-to-order processor and GPU upgrades much more affordable for pro users who need higher-end specs than the base machines provide.
Upgrading the new 3.5GHz entry-level 6-core Mac Pro to the 3.0GHz 8-core processor now costs $800, while upgrading to the 2.7GHz 12-core machine costs $2,000. Prior to today, the 8-core upgrade was priced at $1,500, and the 12-core upgrade was priced at $3,000.
GPU upgrades are also more affordable. With the 6-core machine, upgrading from the stock dual AMD FirePro D500 to the FirePro D700 now costs $200, an upgrade that was previously priced at $600. The GPU upgrade isn't necessary on the new stock 8-core machine, as it ships with the D700s.
RAM and flash storage upgrade pricing has not changed, however. It continues to cost $400 to upgrade to 32GB RAM and $1,200 to upgrade to 64GB RAM. 512GB flash storage is available for $200, and the 1TB flash storage upgrade costs $600. Prices on flash storage were lowered back in October alongside the launch of the new MacBook Pro.
All in all, a maxed out Mac Pro machine with a 12-core processor, 64GB RAM, 1TB flash storage, and dual AMD FirePro D700 GPUs will now cost $6,999 instead of $9,599.
The Mac Pro lineup has not gained any refreshed or updated hardware -- all that's changed is configuration and price. The machines continue to use Ivy Bridge E Xeon processors, dual AMD FirePro GPUs, and Thunderbolt 2.
Apple's reconfigured Mac Pros are available starting today from the online Apple Store and Apple retail stores. The 6-core model can be purchased immediately, but the 8-core model is listed as "currently unavailable."
Today's price drops come ahead of a promised overhauled Mac Pro that will be introduced sometime after this year. Apple is working on a high-end high-throughput modular Mac Pro system that will facilitate regular upgrades to meet the needs of Apple's pro user base.
Buyer's Guide: Mac Pro (Buy Now)
It's now like being kissed before you're rapped, rather than just rapped.
Still overpriced for outdated technology.
It's now like being kissed before you're rapped, rather than just rapped.
Yeah it's just like rape except for the whole consent thing, which is what defines rape
All of the non-pro users who simply desire a Mac Pro can complain all they want, but this is a significant price reduction, no matter how you look at it. Apple is certainly on the right track, and it was a great move to offer the price reduction in conjunction with the pre-announcement. Shops that need these machines will be happy with this.
Too late as people have jumped ship and moved over to PCs or Hackintoshes.
No true pro is using a Hackintosh. Tinkerers and hobbiests, sure. Pros? Not a chance.
Can't help but notice the looming quarterly earnings report...
Why? Because it doesn't have the Apple logo on it?
In a roundabout way. No pro shop is going to invest in unsupported, unlicensed hardware. Some guy working out of his mom’s basement making web pages? Sure. Someone like me who likes to tinker when I have time? Sure. Some IT guy that works on PCs all day and wants to see what macOS is all about? Yep. But a pro shop rendering graphics, producing high end video content, music, etc? Not a chance, if they’re legit. That’s what I’m talking about.
Better than nothing, but couldn't something this minor have been done earlier?.
Im thinking the same... Its just a desperate act as Apple notice that the Pro market is slipping and afraid of what impact it may have. THe lack of updates is nothing short of negligence from Apple. THey could have done this almost yearly with very little effort.
But at least we got some unusal news, which is good. Though apples time frames can be painful for pro users. I wouldnt buy this Mac Pro unless I was absolutely desperate for new hardware. Despite the upgrades and price drops - it's still a useless design that looks worse than any pc box once everything is hooked up.
