Updated models with AMD graphics options could arrive in early 2017.
iPhone 8 Predicted to Start at $850 to $900 for 64GB Model, $950 to $1,000 for 256GB Model
Apple's widely rumored high-end iPhone with an OLED display is expected to cost upwards of $1,000, but UBS analyst Steven Milunovich believes that a base 64GB model could start at $850 to $900 in the United States. That price point would be similar to Samsung's new Galaxy S8+, which starts at $840 to $850.
"iPhone X" concept by designer Gabor Balogh
Milunovich said the flagship iPhone could start at under $1,000 as part of Apple's "mainstream luxury" pricing strategy. He also believes the 5.8-inch device will be competing at a screen size disadvantage compared to the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+, leading him to predict Apple will adopt similar pricing as Samsung.
Milunovich thinks that a 256GB model could cost between $950 and $1,000, so the iPhone could very well be the first smartphone in the United States to have a four-digit price tag. He also predicted that the tentatively named iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will start at their usual $649 and $749 prices respectively.
An excerpt from Milunovich's latest research note obtained by MacRumors:
In addition to an edge-to-edge OLED display with narrow bezels, the iPhone 8 is expected to resemble the Galaxy S8 in many ways, including wireless charging, no physical Home button, and potentially 3D facial recognition and/or iris scanning. Touch ID might be embedded in or under the True Tone display.
Milunovich maintains a "buy" rating for AAPL with a $151 price target. AAPL closed at $144.77 on Tuesday.
Milunovich said the flagship iPhone could start at under $1,000 as part of Apple's "mainstream luxury" pricing strategy. He also believes the 5.8-inch device will be competing at a screen size disadvantage compared to the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+, leading him to predict Apple will adopt similar pricing as Samsung.
Milunovich thinks that a 256GB model could cost between $950 and $1,000, so the iPhone could very well be the first smartphone in the United States to have a four-digit price tag. He also predicted that the tentatively named iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will start at their usual $649 and $749 prices respectively.
An excerpt from Milunovich's latest research note obtained by MacRumors:
Contrary to some perceptions, Apple prices quite competitively. Apple likes to position its entry-level products at the mid-market with "Pro/Plus" products close to competitors at the high end. Therefore, we do not think Apple will stray far from the price point of Samsung's most expensive model at $840-850 and will keep the entry OLED model at $850-900. Apple's 256GB OLED model could be $950-1,000, but the 256GB 7 Plus already is $970.The research note cites UBS Asia hardware analyst Arthur Hsieh, who estimates the factory cost of the tentatively named iPhone 8 could be $70 to $90 higher than the iPhone 7 Plus, which starts at $769. Milunovich's prices appear to be merely predictions, however, and not based on other inside information.
In addition to an edge-to-edge OLED display with narrow bezels, the iPhone 8 is expected to resemble the Galaxy S8 in many ways, including wireless charging, no physical Home button, and potentially 3D facial recognition and/or iris scanning. Touch ID might be embedded in or under the True Tone display.
Milunovich maintains a "buy" rating for AAPL with a $151 price target. AAPL closed at $144.77 on Tuesday.
Related Roundup: iPhone 8 (2017)
Tags: UBS, Steven Milunovich
Tags: UBS, Steven Milunovich
Top Rated Comments(View all)
21 minutes ago at 04:21 pm
Man these smartphone prices are out of control. Near MacBook prices.... Get out of here. Bet they'll still sell like hot cakes.
22 minutes ago at 04:20 pm
Remember when the iPad was supposed to be $1,000 ?
Pepperidge Farm remembers...
:D
Pepperidge Farm remembers...
:D
11 minutes ago at 04:31 pm
I hope it resembles a Galaxy 8 by bringing back the headphone jack...
You mean like mismatched ports, an awkwardly placed fingerprint sensor, insecure login options, bloated operating system and a non-existent ecosystem? [emoji6]
19 minutes ago at 04:23 pm
To hell with that - it's just a stupid phone, with more and more commoditised technology. I'd rather get a nice bicycle.
12 minutes ago at 04:30 pm
Seeing how the iPhone 7 plus (128 GB) cost me about $925 after tax, $1,000 for the high-end iPhone doesn't sound that far in the clouds.
16 minutes ago at 04:26 pm
I understand laptops being expensive. I expect to keep mine for multiple years. But if smartphones are supposed to be upgraded once a year, these prices are too much.
19 minutes ago at 04:23 pm
I really need to see the specs. Currently upgrading to an S8+ because I feel like the iPhone has been stuck in limbo.
19 minutes ago at 04:23 pm
I hope it resembles a Galaxy 8 by bringing back the headphone jack...You keep dreaming
18 minutes ago at 04:24 pm
I had no idea how much my 256GB 7+ was. Had to look it up. Meh. Just break it down into however many months, make the number look small, and tell me I'm pretty.
Also, give me that 8+ please :D
Also, give me that 8+ please :D
[ Read All Comments ]