Longtime Industrial Designer Leaving Apple's Design Team
Stringer, who is part of Jony Ive's industrial design team and had a hand in designing the iPhone, notably testified in the ongoing Samsung v. Apple legal battle back in 2012. As he's been working alongside Ive for many years, Stringer has had a hand in designing everything from the iPhone and iPad to the Mac over the last 20 years.
Ive's industrial design team is notoriously private, so little else is known about Stringer, or where he might be going after Apple. His departure comes nearly two years after Jony Ive took on the role of Chief Design Officer and took a step back from the day-to-day management of the company's design team, a task that now falls to Richard Howarth.
Stringer is the second longtime Apple designer to have left Ive's team over the course of the last year. Daniel Coster, who was also on the team for more than 20 years, left in April of 2016 to join GoPro.
Despite the changes to the industrial design team, and some mid-2016 rumors suggesting Jony Ive might be on his way out, Apple's design chief is said to be as devoted and involved as ever.
Cook: "what does it cost?"
Stringer: "... see ya later"
Stringer: "Look at what I have created...."
Cook: "what does it cost?"
Stringer: "... see ya later"
To be in a place that is stuck, with pretentious greedy management and being a person with a lot of creativity and ambitious... is like being dead a live. Time to go.
Do you really think Steve did such a bad job picking his executive team?
He picks Tim to replace him, and while you might argue that was a one-off mistake, you also think the entire rest of the executive team would sit by and let a CEO go rogue? Or perhaps Steve was wrong when he picked the entire team? That his "best and closest friend" Jony Ive wouldn't have had more to say if Tim was focusing only on profits?
Let's ask Scott Forstall what he thinks.
Forstall had no bad words for the company, saying he was "so proud of the thousands of people I worked with [at Apple] and with whom I remain friends," and adding that "I am delighted that they continue to turn out great and beloved products."
