New Apple Watch Series 2 Ad Encourages Users to 'Live Bright'

Apple today shared an all-new commercial focusing on the Apple Watch Series 2 , in which the company encourages its users to "live bright" with the help of various features that its wearable provides. These include the new water resistance of Apple Watch Series 2, activity tracking, and the meditation reminders of Breathe.The new spot aligns with Apple's recent pivoting of the Apple Watch from a fashion accessory to a health and fitness tool. The ad also features the Beyoncé song "Freedom."Yesterday Apple shared another collection of Twitter-based iPad Pro commercials, in which the company references real Tweets complaining about technology to highlight various features of the iPad. The newest ads focused on the light weight of the iPad, the advantages it brings to students in school, and its all-day battery life.