Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
New Apple Watch Series 2 Ad Encourages Users to 'Live Bright'
The new spot aligns with Apple's recent pivoting of the Apple Watch from a fashion accessory to a health and fitness tool. The ad also features the Beyoncé song "Freedom."
Yesterday Apple shared another collection of Twitter-based iPad Pro commercials, in which the company references real Tweets complaining about technology to highlight various features of the iPad. The newest ads focused on the light weight of the iPad, the advantages it brings to students in school, and its all-day battery life.
i dont believe you.
what's your strava account?
im hard pressed to believe you'd finish any triathlon with the apple watch let alone any app that offers tri mode (swim bike run) with transition times.
ive done 1/2 ironmans and ironmans - PM me
I don't use Strava. I used TrainingPeaks for a few years along with multiple Garmin and TomTom watches.
I get it - These watches have been around for a long time and are dedicated to these sports. They've improved quite nicely recently, but let's be honest, using one of them compared to the quality and software on an Apple Watch is slowly making them feel archaic. And I really don't think any of them will be able to keep up with what Apple can do with SoCs and hardware. My hope is that Apple continues to make the hardware accessible to developers and that TomTom, Garmin, Suunto, etc make some very nice apps for the Apple Watch.
Last year I used the original Apple Watch for 3 triathlons (Series 2 wasn't out yet). Used it to log each part of the tri individually. Right now I've been training, but as we get closer to tri season I'm going to look for and test out some multisport apps.
Gotta be honest, I don't understand the constant front page articles about new advertising. We come to this forum for apple news, rumors, and discussion, not to provide free advertising for the company. I get it if a certain ad is notable and generating actual headlines (the 1984 ad would have certainly qualified) but this is getting a *little* ridiculous, no?
Oh My God I couldn't agree more!..
