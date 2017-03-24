New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

New 9.7-Inch iPad and Red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus Now Available to Order

Friday March 24, 2017
Apple has just begun accepting orders for the new 9.7-inch iPad and (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and 7 Plus on its online store in the United States and dozens of other countries and regions around the world. (PRODUCT)RED iPhones are also available for in-store pickup at select Apple Stores starting today.


The new 9.7-inch iPad is equipped with a faster Apple A9 chip and brighter Retina display compared to the iPad Air 2, which has been discontinued. It is also somewhat thicker and heavier than the iPad Air 2 since it lacks a fully laminated display with anti-reflective coating in order to keep costs down.

The tablet's tech specs are otherwise identical to the iPad Air 2, including a display resolution of 2,048‑by‑1,536 at 264 PPI, 8-megapixel rear iSight camera, 1.2-megapixel front FaceTime camera, two speakers, Lightning connector, 3.5mm headphone jack, Touch ID with Apple Pay, and Bluetooth 4.2.

The new 9.7-inch iPad starts at $329 for a 32GB model with Wi-Fi, making it the cheapest new tablet that Apple has ever sold. Apple also offers a 128GB model with Wi-Fi for $429, while cellular-capable 32GB and 128GB models are available for $459 and $559 respectively in Silver, Gold, and Space Gray.

The tablet is now available to order on Apple's website in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Denmark, India, Mexico, Norway, Russia, Turkey, and other countries will follow in April.

Apple said the new 9.7-inch iPad will be available to purchase in Apple Retail Stores, through select carriers, and at Apple Authorized Resellers starting next week in the United States and more than 20 other countries. The first online orders are estimated for delivery between March 31 and April 5.


Apple's special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models are also now available to order on Apple's website in 128GB and 256GB storage capacities for $749/$849 and $869/$969 respectively. Initial orders are slated for delivery on Tuesday, March 28 in the United States.

(PRODUCT)RED iPhones have a vibrant red finish complemented by a silver Apple logo and white front bezels. Apple said the models are in recognition of more than 10 years of partnership between Apple and (RED), which gives customers a way to contribute to the Global Fund in support of HIV/AIDS programs in Africa.


The special edition iPhone joins the current (PRODUCT)RED lineup, which is available to purchase year-round, including the full iPod line of products, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker, the iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case, and a range of accessories for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

The new (PRODUCT)RED iPhones are available as early as today at many Apple Retail Stores, authorized resellers, and carrier stores. Apple said the new models will begin shipping to customers by the end of March in the United States and more than 40 countries and regions around the world.

Avatar
mcilwraith
43 minutes ago at 08:13 am
so when is iOS 10.3 released? i presume these ship with iOS 10.3??
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
one more
27 minutes ago at 08:28 am

I can't decide, iPad Air 2 for $299, or iPad for $329 with a $25 gift card (both at Best Buy right now).


iPad Air 2, definitely - better screen (for glare, etc.) & lighter to hold. The A8X chip in Air 2 still easily handles any day-to-day tasks.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
eagleglen
35 minutes ago at 08:20 am

I can't decide, iPad Air 2 for $299, or iPad for $329 with a $25 gift card (both at Best Buy right now).

I would choose the Air 2 for the laminated screen and slightly thinner/lighter body. I doubt the speed difference will be that noticeable, since I went from an Air 2 to a Pro and it's not that significant.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ILuvEggplant
20 minutes ago at 08:35 am
got my order in


NOT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
agsystems
38 minutes ago at 08:18 am
Who is ordering anything today? I don't see anything appealing
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
keysofanxiety
41 minutes ago at 08:14 am
That iPad is fabulous value. It'll definitely last a fair few years with that hardware. Yes there's no laminated display but as another poster pointed out, it means screen repairs will be much easier and cheaper if they're damaged.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Spendlove
15 minutes ago at 08:41 am

got my order in


NOT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!


I don't know why you bother coming on this website, you appear to be unhappy with everything Apple release/don't release/are rumoured to release.

For me personally, this seems a bargain. If there is a massive increased performance between this and my creaking iPad 3 count me in!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
191549
44 minutes ago at 08:12 am
well, they got me. ordered the red plus 128gb.

the fool that i am!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
macduke
13 minutes ago at 08:42 am

iPad Air 2, definitely - better screen (for glare, etc.) & lighter to hold. The A8X chip in Air 2 still easily handles any day-to-day tasks.

But the A9 will be supported longer by software updates, and you're talking about a difference of only 32 grams! That's about an ounce. They will never notice this weight difference in any real life usage. Getting a slightly less heavy case will make up the difference.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
mattburley7
44 minutes ago at 08:11 am
i know someone who ordered the ipad and it is showing delivery dates of april 4-5th. that is not next week?!
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]