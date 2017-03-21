Apple's Online Store Down for Scheduled 'Maintenance' Break, Possibly Ahead of Product Updates

New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Tuesday March 21, 2017 12:33 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple's online store has been taken offline for a scheduled "maintenance" break between midnight and 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. The extended downtime is fueling hopes that fresh hardware will be available when the store is brought back online, as has been the case many times in the past.


Apple traditionally invites the media to Special Events to unveil new products, but it does not have one planned for today. Accordingly, any additions or changes to Apple's online store today are likely to be minor, and a press release would be an appropriate medium for sharing the announcements.

Lending credence to this theory is that 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time happens to be exactly when Apple typically distributes press releases.

Rumors suggest Apple is planning updated 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, a 128GB iPhone SE, a red color option for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and new Apple Watch bands, all of which could be minor enough to simply be added to Apple's online store and announced with press releases.

Less likely to be announced today is a rumored 10.5-inch iPad Pro sporting slimmer bezels that allow for an edge-to-edge display, which seems too significant to be unveiled without an Apple event. If so, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro could be introduced at an upcoming Spring event, WWDC 2017, or possibly even later.

One rumor said Apple would host an event in March, but that appears increasingly unlikely at this point. Apple has yet to invite the media to said event, and there are only ten days remaining in the month. A subsequent report said Apple will host an event in April, coinciding with the opening of its new Apple Park campus.

Apple's online store has gone down roughly six hours before many of its recent Special Events, while today's maintenance break is scheduled to last five and a half hours. Apple said its online store will be "updated" during this time, suggesting that at least something new might be coming today.

So-called "maintenance" really could just be maintenance, but the classic "We've got something special in store for you" placeholder notice on the site suggests something more. We'll know for sure in just a matter of hours, so keep checking back.

51 comments



dr34mc4st3r
52 minutes ago at 12:34 am
there should be new stuff coming, otherwise Apple wouldn't say "we've got something special in store for you"


markiv810
53 minutes ago at 12:34 am

New iPads fingers crossed


czerney
5 minutes ago at 01:22 am
you see the message when you hit the "buy" button on a product.


boss.king
44 minutes ago at 12:42 am
Please be price drops on MBPs.


MH01
38 minutes ago at 12:49 am
Mac Pro......price hike incoming !!

I'll take an update on anything to be honest, and recent updates have been marginal at best so an online release is what is needed with a PR statement


boss.king
38 minutes ago at 12:49 am

The banner reads "we've got something special in store for you" if it was pure maintenance they'd have written something different.


As someone who writes these things for a living (not for Apple, of course), they could mean a lot of things. It could be a store website overhaul for all we know. It's very ambiguous.


recoil80
41 minutes ago at 12:46 am
The banner reads "we've got something special in store for you" if it was pure maintenance they'd have written something different.
I wouldn't expect a major product release without a keynote, maybe some improvement for the Macbook (more RAM option, faster CPU etc.), an update to the iPhone SE in terms of storage and maybe colours.
Since I'm going to buy an iPad next month I wouldn't say no to a revamped Air/Mini model


Sunnysunnysingh
48 minutes ago at 12:39 am
Hoping for 128 GB iPhone SE :) / :- the best looking iPhone ever


goobot
44 minutes ago at 12:43 am

So, we're likely to see updates that justify the store going down for a few hours, but not enough to justify a keynote event. Based on past experiences, that means either chip updates in MacBooks (unlikely), storage increases in iDevices (a higher storage iPhone SE is rumoured) or small feature tweaks to iDevices to being them in line with each other (again, consistent with some iPad Pro rumours).

Unfortunately, it also can mean a few price rises across the store.

Maybe some new iPods.


heartlegs
43 minutes ago at 12:44 am
Im going to be so disappointed if this turns out to be nothing


