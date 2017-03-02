Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Among 53 Companies Supporting Transgender Student in Supreme Court Case
Other than Apple, the tech companies include Amazon, Microsoft, PayPal, Twitter, Yelp, eBay, Airbnb, and more. There are also a few companies not in the tech field that have signed the brief, among them including GAP, Warby Parker, Williams-Sonoma, and MAC Cosmetics.
All of the companies signed a brief that will be filed today by gay rights organization the Human Rights Campaign, who is urging the Supreme Court to rule in Grimm's favor. Grimm is represented by the American Civil Liberties Union in his fight against the Gloucester County School Board in his home state of Virginia. The case dates back to 2015 and the Supreme Court agreed to rule on it back in October of 2016.
“These companies are sending a powerful message to transgender children and their families that America’s leading businesses have their backs,” Chad Griffin, the Human Rights Campaign’s president, said in a statement announcing the support.Grimm's case is heating up in the face of President Donald Trump's decision to remove guidelines put in place by the Obama administration, specifically covering the use of public bathrooms, showers, and locker rooms by transgender students. The previous rules allowed transgender individuals to use the bathroom of their corresponding gender identity, but now it's up to the states to decide whether or not to support the guidelines or put in place a more restrictive system.
Last week, when Trump's decision was announced, Apple spoke out against the move and reiterated on its belief that "everyone deserves a chance to thrive in an environment free from stigma and discrimination." The Cupertino company also vocally disagreed with Trump's immigration executive order, joining another legal brief supported by nearly 100 U.S. companies in opposition to that immigration policy.
Apple has long supported and fought for the rights of LGBTQ individuals, marching in the annual San Francisco pride parade each summer and condemning legislation that would freely allow businesses to turn away gay and lesbian customers -- which was signed into law by Mike Pence in Indiana two years ago. A subsequent amendment to the religious freedom legislation was passed in the weeks after the initial law was signed, granting more protection to LGBTQ customers in the state of Indiana.
For the new case regarding Gavin Grimm, the Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments from both sides at the end of March.
Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
[doublepost=1488461298][/doublepost]
Trump is an idiot an a poor excuse of a president.
Don't be another liberal robot spouting what hear other people saying. Trump did not take away anyone's rights. His decision was to leave these policies to the state level.
I am really, really, sick of reading all this transgender/bathroom/etc. crap. The human species is male and female. If someone makes a CHOICE to live a deviant lifestyle, I don't see why they should get special attention and privileges.
[doublepost=1488461298][/doublepost]
Don't be another liberal robot spouting what hear other people saying. Trump did not take away anyone's rights. His decision was to leave these policies to the state level.
WELL SAID
Maybe Apple should stick up for Womens Rights, Gay Rights, ETC around the WORLD where LGBTQs are persecuted. Instead they just do it here where it fits their narrative.
Try going to Russia, Saudi Arabia, and sticking up for half of the things they put their money behind here.
The fact that you think it's a choice shows just how poorly informed and ignorant you are. Have some tolerance and compassion. Besides, how does this impact you in the first place? Why do you care? Trump is a con artist and a criminal with deep ties to Russia, white supremacy and troublesome special interests. He is a disgrace.Dude, haven't you been told in school that boys have penis and girls have vagina? Direct yourself to the appropriate toilet based on that. Simple.
now every pixie kin idiot will want a separate toilet.
Dont spout the conservative drivel. All people should be treated equally. Civil rights are a federal matter.
As a male with two distinct sex chromosomes I have to use the men's bathroom. A transgendered person with two distinct sex chromosomes has to use the men's bathroom as well. No rights have been violated. There's a difference between equal rights and equal wants.
[ Read All Comments ]