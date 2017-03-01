Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Samsung Galaxy S8 Image Leak Reveals Design of 'iPhone 8' Rival
Coming on the back of last year's Note7 debacle, the S8 represents a hopeful comeback for Samsung's smartphone business and is likely to be the biggest rival to Apple's radically redesigned "iPhone 8" expected to launch later this year.
I think this is what you've been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/FvYfsLOy0R— Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 1, 2017
The single rendered image appears to confirm the expected new minimal-bezel design and the absence of a home button on the front of the handset, with the larger edge-to-edge curved OLED display showing launch icons in the bottom corners of the screen.
On the right side of the handset is a power button, with those on the left side likely to be volume controls and a separate button to activate Bixby, Samsung's new virtual assistant, developed by the original creators of Siri.
It's unclear from the picture which model size is shown, but the available display sizes of its Quad HD+ Super AMOLED panel will reportedly be 5.8 inches and 6.2 inches, according to Blass. The screen also teases the Galaxy S8 launch date of March 29, as confirmed by Samsung during its relatively low-profile appearance at the Mobile World Congress.
Further spec details have yet to be confirmed, but the S8 is expected to feature the Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor, Samsung's first chip built on 10-nanometer FinFET process technology, along with 4GB of RAM and at least 64GB of internal storage, with a 12 megapixel rear camera and an 8 megapixel front camera also in the offing.
Apple is widely expected to use Samsung-made AMOLED display technology in at least one of three possible phones to be released this year. Compared to LCD screens, OLED displays are thinner, lighter, and offer more flexibility, making modifications to a phone's form factor and geometry easier to undertake.
With an edge-to-edge design, the "iPhone" 8 is said to be similar in size to the 4.7-inch iPhone, but with a display the size of the 5.5-inch iPhone. Rumors suggest it will feature a 5.8-inch display with 5.15 inches of usable area, with the rest given over to a "function area" for virtual buttons. Apple is expected to release its new iPhone line-up in the fall.
Tags: Samsung, Galaxy S8
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Probably it's only disadvantage. Most people who criticize Samsung's S-series phones haven't tried them - they are actually beautiful devices and the displays are very clearly better quality than what Apple has been using on its iPhones.
Yes I agree. I was yearning over the Galaxy S7 Edge before I picked up my iPhone 7 Plus. It physically hurt to buy something I knew was inferior in terms of hardware. But...it's just iOS man. I need iOS in my life.
Plus I hate Samsung as a company, regardless of the build quality of their devices.
Yes but it runs Android...
Probably it's only disadvantage. Most people who criticize Samsung's S-series phones haven't tried them - they are actually beautiful devices and the displays are very clearly better quality than what Apple has been using on its iPhones.
//www.macrumors.com/2016/02/23/galaxy-s7-best-smartphone-display-oled/
Samsung always gains the upper hand over Apple with its spring phone releases. I don't know why Cupertino doesn't bring the iPhone launch date forward...
But they do, their launch date was already in autumn, way before spring. ;)
But really, one will always be both before and after the other, depending on the perspective. Unless they get together and pick the same date.
[ Read All Comments ]