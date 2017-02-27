Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of iOS 10.3 to Developers
Registered developers can download the fourth iOS 10.3 beta from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air with the proper configuration profile installed.
iOS 10.3 is a major update, introducing several new features and changes to the iOS 10 operating system. The biggest new consumer-facing feature is "Find My AirPods," which is designed to help AirPods owners locate a lost earphone. Find My AirPods records the last known location of when an AirPod was connected to an iOS device via Bluetooth and can play a sound on a lost AirPod.
Apple's latest update also introduces a new Apple File System (APFS), installed when an iOS device is updated to iOS 10.3. APFS is optimized for flash/SSD storage and includes features like strong encryption.
Apple plans to introduce some App Store changes in iOS 10.3, allowing developers to respond to customer reviews for the first time. iOS users are also able to label reviews in the App Store as "Helpful" or "Not Helpful," which should help surface the most relevant review content.
Apple also plans to limit the number of times developers can ask for a review, allow customers to leave app reviews without exiting an app, and provide a "master switch" that will let users turn off all app review request prompts.
Also new in iOS 10.3 is a redesigned app open/close animation, an Apple ID profile in Settings, a better breakdown of iCloud storage usage, warnings about outdated apps that won't work with future versions of iOS, HomeKit support for programmable light switches, improvements to SiriKit (bill paying, bill status, and scheduling future rides), CarPlay interface improvements, iCloud analytics options, and more. For a full rundown of the changes introduced in the first beta, make sure to check out our dedicated "What's New" post.
If we find any new features in the fourth iOS 10.3 beta, we'll update this post.
bring back the old whale emoji in one of these releases pls.This....can't be a thing
Cool....release the final version alreadyBe honest, you'd be one of the first to complain if they did and it had bugs.
Both the latest IOS and WatchOS will support first gen apple watch.
Thanks very much have a great day.
Weekly betas = release on its way soon.
No, it means there are lots of bugs. A new filesystem is not a trivial change!
bring back the old iOS 8 and 9 beta wallpapers in one of these releases pls.Why don't you upload your own if you're so concerned? Most people really don't care.
Why don't you upload your own if you're so concerned? Most people really don't care.There's a tremendous amount of ugly wallpapers right now and I have friends, so many friends calling me and telling me how they miss these old wallpapers. I don't know if most people don't care, but that is what they are telling me so it'd be very, very not bad if they came back. Believe me.
