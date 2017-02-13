iOS 10.3 CarPlay Update Introduces Quicker and Safer Way to Launch Most Recent Apps

Monday February 13, 2017 5:08 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Apple has added a small but useful tweak to CarPlay in iOS 10.3, giving drivers a quicker and safer way to switch between apps without having to take their eyes off the road for long periods of time. Before the update, users had to tap twice to get to another app in CarPlay: one tap to go home, and another tap on the designated app icon.

Image via The Verge

Now, Apple has streamlined that process. In the left-aligned dock on the CarPlay screen users will now see three recently used apps, so it's always easy to just tap one and jump directly back into Music, Messages, Maps, or any of CarPlay's other apps. Prior to iOS 10.3, the CarPlay dock had just one app at a time in this area.

The slight UI tweak should make it easier for drivers to switch back-and-forth between navigation and entertainment apps while in CarPlay. iOS 10.3 includes a number of other updates on iPhone and iPad devices, including changes to the app launch animation, Find My AirPods, and the ability for developers to update their app icons at any time, without needing to include the artwork change in a full update on the App Store.

This is the bomb. I only use the same 3 apps all the time: Music, Messages, and Maps. So they are now always one tap away. It's the little things that make the difference.


I actually think the bomb is that this makes for a massively upgraded user experience and it's through an iPhone iOS update. Not by waiting years for the car manufactures to update their systems and force you to buy a new car to get the latest and greatest.
This is the bomb. I only use the same 3 apps all the time: Music, Messages, and Maps. So they are now always one tap away. It's the little things that make the difference.
Not by waiting years for the car manufactures to update their systems and force you to buy a new car to get the latest and greatest.

This is the very reason why manufacturers have been trying to create their own for years. Honda just started providing CarPlay in their vehicles and not on all of them. For years they have been working on their own tech which was crap. Reminds me of the built-in Nav and DVD systems that were the big thing a few years ago. Now for the price of it you can buy 3 decent tablets and a NAV app (if you want offline maps).
