Apple Investigating iPhone 7 Plus Caught Melting on Video

Thursday February 23, 2017 9:57 PM PST by Husain Sumra
Apple is investigating a melting iPhone 7 Plus that's the subject of a viral video on Twitter, reports Mashable. The owner of the phone, Brianna Olivas, says her phone exploded and started smoking Wednesday morning. Her boyfriend grabbed his phone and started recording the video, which has garnered 21,340 retweets on Twitter.


Olivas tells Mashable her phone wouldn't turn on Tuesday, so she took it to the Apple Store. After a couple of tests, employees told her the iPhone was fine and it soon began working normally again. She charged the phone near her as she slept that night, and the next morning her boyfriend moved the phone to the dresser. As he went to the bathroom he saw the phone smoking and heard it squealing. It soon caught fire and he "quickly grabbed it and threw it into the restroom," where it blew up.

Olivas has since turned the phone over to Apple for further testing, with the Cupertino company saying it'll know more within a week. An Apple spokesperson said the company is in touch with Olivas and is "looking into" the matter.

Photos via Brianna Olivas
Exploding smartphones have garnered increased attention since Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 was plagued with widespread reports of exploding devices, prompting an "unprecedented" recall of the popular device. Lithium-ion batteries are more prone to malfunctioning and exploding when manufacturers and suppliers don't take proper care in preparing the batteries for use. For example, Samsung blames the Note 7's battery problems on a flaw that caused two incompatible parts of the battery came together.

Oldfash33
Oldfash33
45 minutes ago at 09:59 pm
Possible of course, but I call BS
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
43 minutes ago at 10:01 pm
Apple should shut the doors. The iPhone 7 is a flop. /S

It's one phone. Many things could have caused this. No one was injured. Apple is investigating it.
Rating: 2 Votes
garirry
garirry
36 minutes ago at 10:08 pm
I don't know all the details, but I have a feeling that it's fake.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
TeeHawkZ32
17 minutes ago at 10:27 pm
The article title seems a bit misleading. The iPhone isn't melting, the case around it is.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
1applerules1
37 minutes ago at 10:07 pm
Someone put a note 7 battery in there and wants 15 mins of fame
Rating: 1 Votes
