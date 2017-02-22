Pad & Quill Debuts Leather Apple Pencil Grip Accessory

Pad & Quill has created a Leather Apple Pencil Grip that allows users to get a better hold of the Apple Pencil when drawing or working on a compatible iPad. The grip accessory comes in a two-piece construction, with one piece towards the bottom of the pencil to provide the holding grip, and the other towards the top that acts as a clip and Lightning cap holder.
Like all of Pad & Quill's leather products, the Apple Pencil Grip is made of full-grade American leather so it's unique and is "designed to age with use and break in like an old baseball glove." Due to the Apple Pencil's traditional, slippery nature, the company says that the grip gives users an advantage when using Apple Pencil, from more comfortable work sessions to not losing it when it rolls off of a table thanks to the custom pen clip.
Some rumors have pointed towards a second generation of Apple Pencil coming as soon as next month, at what is believed to be an iPad-centric March event. Features for the device remain unclear, but potential possibilities might be an expansion of the areas within iOS that supports Apple Pencil use, as well as an integrated magnet that would let users attach the accessory to the side of the iPad.
At Pad & Quill, we firmly believe the pen, or in this case the Apple Pencil, is mightier than the sword. We love our Apple Pencil, and believe it is the greatest thing to hit the iPad since the finger. Our Leather Apple Pencil Grip turns the Pencil from useful tool into a work of art.Users can pre-order the Leather Apple Pencil Grip in Chestnut, Whiskey, and Galloper Black today for $49.95. Pad & Quill's new accessory will then begin shipping sometime in early April, but the company didn't give a specific launch date yet.
This is truly one of those Apple Pencil accessories you never knew you needed until you see it in action. No more hunting for lost lightning caps, that pesky charging cap stays put, even when plugged in. No more rolling away from you when you set it down or storage difficulties, the custom pen clip keeps your Apple Pencil in place on the table and in the pocket. And no more slippery fingers, the leather grip provides a sturdy tactile feel while letting you be as precise as you want.
