ING and Macquarie Now Support Apple Pay in Australia

Both ING Direct and Macquarie have implemented support for Apple Pay in Australia, according to Apple's updated Apple Pay website in the country. Starting today, both ING Direct and Macquarie customers can use Apple Pay for purchases in participating stores and locations with an eligible device.
Apple Pay support at the two banks comes more than a year after Apple Pay first became available in the country through a partnership with American Express.
The service is available in retail stores on iPhone SE, 6, 6s, 6 Plus, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, and older devices using the Apple Watch. In-app and web purchases can also be made using the aforementioned devices, a supported iPad, or one of Apple's new MacBook Pros.
While ANZ and many smaller banks support Apple Pay in Australia, three of the country's major banks, including Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, and Westpac, are currently embroiled in an ongoing dispute with Apple that has seen the banks refusing to accept Apple Pay.
The banks have asked the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to give them permission to negotiate with Apple to gain access to the NFC chip in the iPhone, allowing the iPhone to be used with the banks' own NFC-based payment solutions.
Apple does not allow third-party services to access the NFC chips built into its most recent devices for security reasons and has argued that the banks' challenge is harmful to consumers and would stifle innovation in mobile payments.
The ACCC sided with Apple in an initial ruling, but both sides are continuing to submit arguments and the banks recently re-submitted their application asking for permission to work together to make a deal with Apple.
Apple Pay is available in 13 countries, including the United States, UK, China, Australia, Canada, Switzerland, France, Hong Kong, Russia, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand, and Spain.
