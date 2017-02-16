Apple Considered Buying Ron Howard's Imagine Entertainment, but Talks 'Fizzled Out'

New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Thursday February 16, 2017 8:25 am PST by Mitchel Broussard
Another rumor of Apple's interest in acquiring a company involved in film and television has come to light today, with Financial Times reporting that the Cupertino company was in talks to acquire production company Imagine Entertainment, co-founded by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer. The deal is said to have gotten "serious enough" to include Apple CEO Tim Cook and senior vice president Eddy Cue, but discussions ultimately "fizzled out" for unknown reasons.

Those knowledgable about the deal said that possibilities ranged from a "first look" distribution strategy granted to Apple for movies and television shows released by Imagine all the way to an investment or even an outright purchase by Apple. Imagine is a company behind a number of well-known films, including all three entries in The Da Vinci Code series, Apollo 13, and the upcoming adaptation of The Dark Tower. Some of its production in the TV space includes shows like Empire, 24, and Parenthood.

Ron Howard and Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment

According to Financial Times, Apple's current approach to original video content "has many in Hollywood scratching their heads."
This approach has many in Hollywood scratching their heads. Apple’s rounds of meetings with various entertainment industry players suggest it has not yet decided what its strategy should be.

The iPhone maker has been stalking Hollywood for more than a year, talking to leading industry players while it tries to formulate a cogent video strategy. It has considered a range of acquisitions and targets including, most recently, Imagine Entertainment, the Hollywood production company owned by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, according to several people briefed on the discussions.
Imagine is said to have recently faced the end of a long-term production and distribution deal with Universal Pictures, which is when Apple is believed to have considered entering into a first look deal with the company. The new Imagine rumor marks another bump in the road for Apple's trip around Hollywood, following reports that the company considered buying Time Warner last year. Later in the year, people familiar with Apple's acquisition strategy said it was "not interested" in acquiring Time Warner at the time.

Today's news follows a Bloomberg report from yesterday that underscored Apple's "arrogance" in mergers and acquisitions, where it's reported to use shrewd business tactics and non-traditional strategies in its attempts to acquire new companies. These tactics work mostly for Apple's smaller acquisitions, according to some analysts, but impede its success at acquiring larger companies, although it is unclear how seriously Apple has pursued any such large targets.

Avatar
bladerunner2000
33 minutes ago at 08:35 am
I wouldn't wanna sell to a company that's producing this garbage:

[MEDIA=youtube]0RInsFIWl-Q[/MEDIA]
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
disagree
37 minutes ago at 08:31 am
Pfft. Apple doesn't need them. Apple can develop the inevitable "All Along the Wacthband Tower" reality show about new watchbands all by themselves.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
yaxomoxay
14 minutes ago at 08:54 am

Netflix isn't for sale.


Thank God. Netflix is doing great stuff, just let them be.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Stella
25 minutes ago at 08:43 am

I'd like to see Apple go all in and just buy Netflix.


No thanks... Netflix is great as is. Apple keep out. Personally, I don't want to see "Apple's improvements".. they'll destroy it.

It may actually turn off potential new business knowing that clients will be dealing with Apple.


Edit:

I wouldn't wanna sell to a company that's producing this garbage:

[MEDIA=youtube]0RInsFIWl-Q[/MEDIA]


Netflix doesn't need this crap. This looks awful.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
stevet
36 minutes ago at 08:33 am
This headline is great. Common too, how many times have we seen "Apple tried to buy xxxxx but talks fizzled out"? Aka, the Eddie cue syndrome.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
kyleh22
40 minutes ago at 08:28 am
I'd like to see Apple go all in and just buy Netflix.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Shaun, UK
20 minutes ago at 08:49 am
Cook and Cue don't have a clue what they're doing.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
gigapocket1
26 minutes ago at 08:42 am

I wouldn't wanna sell to a company that's producing this garbage:

[MEDIA=youtube]0RInsFIWl-Q[/MEDIA]


wow.. I must admit.. It looks horrible.. Nobody in the general public will watch this..
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Amazing Iceman
30 minutes ago at 08:38 am
And Richie Cunningham is such an easy going guy...
So the Cue syndrome is killing deals.
[doublepost=1487263328][/doublepost]

I wouldn't wanna sell to a company that's producing this garbage:

[MEDIA=youtube]0RInsFIWl-Q[/MEDIA]


Boring! I thought it was going to be a comedy show like Seinfeld, not a Shark Tank ripoff.
I don't care about reality shows. Don't we have enough reality in life already?
When I watch TV I want to be entertained.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Sasparilla
38 minutes ago at 08:30 am

I'd like to see Apple go all in and just buy Netflix.


Agreed, this makes the most sense and would give them the quickest path to leverage in negotiations with other content owners.

Regarding the pic, haven't seen Opie Cunningham in a long time.
Rating: 1 Votes

