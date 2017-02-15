Microsoft Follows Apple By Hiking Price of Surface Book Laptops in the U.K.

Wednesday February 15, 2017 4:01 AM PST by Tim Hardwick
Microsoft has increased the price of its Surface Book laptops in the United Kingdom, following the impact of the country's decision to leave the European Union on the pound sterling (via TechCrunch).

Previously, the company had limited its cost adjustments to enterprise products, but the significant drop in the strength of the pound since the E.U. referendum last June has now seen Microsoft follow Apple's lead and hike the prices of its consumer laptops.


The price rises mean the base model of the Surface Book in the U.K. now costs £150 more at £1,449 ($1,800), putting it at the same price as the base model of a 13-inch MacBook Pro sans Touch Bar.

The price changes, which came into effect today, only affect products and services purchased by individuals, or organizations without volume licensing contracts.
"In response to a recent review we are adjusting the British pound prices of some of our hardware and consumer software in order to align to market dynamics," said a Microsoft spokeswoman.
Back in October, Apple raised sterling prices for its entire Mac line-up by around 25 percent. The cost of a 2015 13-inch MacBook Pro went from £999 to £1,249 overnight, despite being superseded by a brand new model starting at £1,449. Similar price increases were seen across aging Mac mini, iMac, and Mac Pro lines, while just last month, Apple also increased the price of iOS apps by the same percentage.

Microsoft has repeatedly positioned the Surface Book as an alternative laptop for newcomers and unsatisfied MacBook owners, with time-limited "trade-up" offers for disillusioned Mac owners and TV ads describing capabilities of the Surface Book as things a Mac "just can't do".

runeapple
9 minutes ago at 04:46 am

Dumb question, but can people in the UK purchase Apple products from a U.S. store or person and use it as normal?

We get nice discounts off their overpriced products from big box retailers and they keep screwing you guys by increasing the price even more.


I often buy my Apple products in the US as it's much cheaper for me, and yes we can use them fine and as normal. MacBook's the keyboard is slightly different but I prefer the US layout anyway.
Paul Dawkins
7 minutes ago at 04:47 am

I actually own one - the build quality is fantastic.


I literally don't believe you.
Paul Dawkins
34 minutes ago at 04:21 am

1) Manufacturer refurbished.
2) US pricing, not UK.
3) Thick, bulky, and terrible battery life. There's more to a laptop specification than just CPU/RAM/SSD.


Decent specs at the cost of build quality and materials swell as support. There is no magic here.
Paul Dawkins
43 minutes ago at 04:12 am

Both are overpriced for what they do - you can buy a refurbed Dell Latitude 7470 with i7 sky lake, 16GB of DDR4, 256GB SSD, 2560x1440 screen for $850 USD, $1000 less than what they're asking for - http://www.ebay.com/itm/Dell-Latitude-E7470-14-I7-6600U-16Gb-DDR4-256Gb-SSD-QHD-Touchscreen-Win10-Pro-/262845163402?hash=item3d32cae78a:g:eZwAAOSwopRYbVh-


Overpriced for you maybe. Some will see some value you can't see. Also you example is poor, it loses on build quality, materials and support. Not exactly apples to apples comparison.
Omar_19x
47 minutes ago at 04:08 am

But but but the internet told me that only Apple overprices their products? How can this be possible?
JaySoul
49 minutes ago at 04:05 am
...and we haven't even left the EU yet.

The pain is only beginning.
