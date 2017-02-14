Apple's Beats 1 Radio Station Launches in Singapore

Apple's 24/7 online radio station, Beats 1, finally went live in Singapore on Tuesday, almost two years after Apple Music first launched there (via Mashable).
The availability of Beats 1 – which does not require an Apple Music subscription to listen to – is notable for a country in which iPhones usually launch the same day as in the U.S., and where Apple's streaming music service has proved very popular since its debut in 2015, when it went live in over 100 countries worldwide.
The lack of Beats 1 in Singapore until now has been a source of frustration among users, given that the station has been streaming to other countries in the region, such as Thailand and the Philippines, since that time.
At present, Beats 1 remains unavailable in the Bahamas, Bahrain, Burkina-Faso, China, Egypt, Jordan, the Lebanon, Mozambique, Namibia, the UAE and Qatar.
