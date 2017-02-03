Tim Cook to Receive Honorary Degree From University of Glasgow

Apple CEO Tim Cook will receive an honorary degree from the University of Glasgow on February 8 at 6:00 p.m. local time, as spotted by 9to5Mac. Following the ceremony, there will be a "Fireside Chat" and Q&A session.
Yesterday, Cook was named the recipient of the Newseum 2017 Free Expression Award in the Free Speech category.
Tim Cook is the CEO of Apple. As CEO, he has led the introduction of innovative new products and services including iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, iPad Pro, and Apple Watch. He is leading a companywide effort to use 100 percent renewable energy at all Apple facilities, has encouraged his co-workers to give to charitable organisations in their community and started a generous program at Apple to match employee donations.The free sold-out event is open to staff and students of the University of Glasgow only. The ceremony will take place at Bute Hall on the university's campus. More details are available on ticketing website Eventbrite.
In 2015, he ranked #1 on Fortune’s World’s Greatest Leaders list, and received both the Ripple of Hope award from the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice & Human Rights and the Visibility Award from the Human Rights Campaign. Apple has ranked #1 on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for the past nine years, including each year Mr. Cook has been CEO. Before being named CEO in 2011, Mr. Cook was Apple’s chief operating officer, responsible for all the company’s worldwide sales and operations.
Yesterday, Cook was named the recipient of the Newseum 2017 Free Expression Award in the Free Speech category.
Tags: Tim Cook, United Kingdom