Tim Cook to Receive Newseum's 2017 Free Expression Award

Apple CEO Tim Cook was today named the recipient of the Newseum 2017 Free Expression Award in the Free Speech category.According to the announcement, Cook is being recognized for both creating technology with a "profound impact" on communication and for using his position to "take a public stand" on issues like racial equality, privacy, the environment, LGBT rights, and more.The Newseum , based in Washington, D.C., aims to explain and defend free expression and the five freedoms of the First Amendment through a range of interactive museum exhibits.Cook will be accepting the award at an event set to be held at the Newseum on April 18, 2017.Alongside Cook, U.S. Representative John Lewis, Executive Director of Becket Law Kristina Arriaga de Bucholz, ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent co-anchor Martha Raddatz, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, and Hatch Beauty Chairman Christie Hefner will all receive awards this year.