Google Chrome iOS Update Adds QR Code Scanner to 3D Touch Menu

Google yesterday updated the iOS version of Google Chrome with two new features for the iPhone and iPad web browsing app. On iOS devices that support 3D Touch, users can now 3D Touch on Google Chrome to bring up a quick access menu that now includes "Scan QR Code," directly integrating a feature that traditionally requires users to download a random third-party app to be able to scan codes.
In addition to the new Scan QR Code option, from the 3D Touch menu users can initiate a Voice Search, start a New Incognito Tab, open a regular New Tab, or open the most recent copied link. Users can also use Spotlight on iOS to search for "QR Code" and Chrome's "Scan QR Code" function will appear in the results list.
Additionally, the update has redesigned the tab switcher on the iPad version of Google Chrome, which the company says makes "it easier to access your open sites" within the app.
Google Chrome is available to download for free on the App Store. [Direct Link]
