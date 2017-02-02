Google Chrome iOS Update Adds QR Code Scanner to 3D Touch Menu

Thursday February 2, 2017 8:01 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Google yesterday updated the iOS version of Google Chrome with two new features for the iPhone and iPad web browsing app. On iOS devices that support 3D Touch, users can now 3D Touch on Google Chrome to bring up a quick access menu that now includes "Scan QR Code," directly integrating a feature that traditionally requires users to download a random third-party app to be able to scan codes.


In addition to the new Scan QR Code option, from the 3D Touch menu users can initiate a Voice Search, start a New Incognito Tab, open a regular New Tab, or open the most recent copied link. Users can also use Spotlight on iOS to search for "QR Code" and Chrome's "Scan QR Code" function will appear in the results list.

Additionally, the update has redesigned the tab switcher on the iPad version of Google Chrome, which the company says makes "it easier to access your open sites" within the app.

Google Chrome is available to download for free on the App Store. [Direct Link]

Tag: Chrome for iOS
10 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
err404
5 hours ago at 08:10 am
This makes sense to me. The browser is the most logical place to have a QR code reader considering they are just URL shortcuts.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Zoboomafoo
5 hours ago at 08:19 am
QR codes are like cockroaches. They just wont die.
QR codes are like VX gas. It's one of those things we wish we could disinvent. Hey-o, The Rock shout out!
Rating: 3 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]