Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 22 With Bug Fixes and Feature Improvements

Wednesday January 25, 2017 10:21 AM PST by Juli Clover
safaripreviewiconApple today released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser Apple first introduced in March of 2016. Apple designed the Safari Technology Preview to test features that may be introduced into future release versions of Safari.

Safari Technology Preview release 22 includes bug fixes and updates for JavaScript, CSS, Form Validation, Web Inspector, Web API, Media, Rendering, and more.

The Safari Technology Preview update is available through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store to anyone who has downloaded the browser. Full release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website.

Apple's aim with Safari Technology Preview is to gather feedback from developers and users on its browser development process. Safari Technology Preview can run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser and while designed for developers, it does not require a developer account to download.

zigmund555
2 weeks ago
Chrome is bloated CPU and battery hogging garbage.

I use tech preview as my main browser, have since it came out and it's fine.
CarlJ
2 weeks ago

Chrome is still king

In related news, McDonalds makes the best food in the world.
star-affinity
2 weeks ago

Anyone got a tip how i can change the name in the Menu to something shorter? Safari Technology Preview kills half the others icons i have stored up there.


If you edit the string under <key>CFBundleName</key> in the file here:

/Applications/Safari Technology Preview.app/Contents/Info.plist

That should do it.

(Right-click on the ”Safari Technology Preview.app” in the Finder and choose ”Show Package Contents” to be able to navigate to the Info.plist file in the Finder)
Vashetti
2 weeks ago
Still 419 out of 555 on html5test

Seems to have fixed an annoying page reload bug I was getting on reddit in the last build though.
nvmls
2 weeks ago
Lol it's amazing really.. some saying it's been fine since release 1, I could make a list with over 25 broken things since 1st release, up until last one, unchecked CSS properties in inspector were commented and when checking them back wouldn't un-comment them, also this is the 3rd straight release without HTML5 points improvement, it took them 3 versions to fix something as basic as pixel dimension popover when inspecting elements.

Funny how a dev browser has broken tools and some people say it's been fine since release 1? LOL, sure. Also, what's the deal with favicons? If you think having over 30+ open tabs and that favicons are annoying, you must be loving the horizontal tab management behavior as well, as if those monochrome pinned tab icons were a widespread standard today lol, they are so easy to setup and test, it's not like you gotta clear cache everytime or restart the browser, another well thought components for devs. Please go back to school and finish it, being rich ain't enough.. this is the apple consumer today.

Also, for the person stucked with version 16.. JS alert dialogs pop-up empty, try it for yourself.
acedout
2 weeks ago
Still no webRTC. Yawn.
Elwe
2 weeks ago

Safari Technology Preview? No, I hope no one uses that as their main browser. ;) Safari, maybe. Personally, I think Safari is fine, but I prefer Firefox (whose marketshare appears to have fallen in the last few years) from both a philosophical standpoint and for the fact that I have bookmarks synced across different computers (and OSes) with it. God knows I don't use it for the snappy performance. I assume I'm in the minority on the Mac for this preference. :)



If you believe most browser statistics, yes--about half of all Web traffic comes from Chrome, though probably a bit less on the Mac (haven't looked it it broken down by OS myself).


I do use it as my main browser, and I have done so for many months.

I have a reasonably modern and well-equipped 15" MacBook Pro. Quad-core processor, 16gb of ram, and a speedy SSD drive. All that and I still had (and still have at times) resource problems with Chrome over time. I do keep a lot of tabs open, and by over time I mean from a few days to a few weeks. Inevitably, I have to hard kill/restart chrome. I have similar problems on a modern Ubuntu-based workstation. That said, "in a vacuum", I think I prefer the "look and UI" functionality of Chrome amongst all the modern browsers. It is just that Safari has and continues to run the best over time* on my MacBook Pro (Sierra and the previous two main OS versions). Because I use a lot of tabs, I was unwilling to use the mainline Safari 9.x, and so turned to using the Technology Previews. I added a few extensions, and have a fairly stable experience. With the release of Safari 10.x, I supposed I could have moved to the mainline release. But I have not seen the need yet, and I actually like the more frequent release patterns for browsers that Firefox and Chrome and now Edge and Safari (Technology Previews) have embarked on. Some bugs do seem to get fixed faster.

* By best over time I mean lowest cpu and memory utilization over time, with fewer crashes.

I should say that I have not recently given Firefox a lot of use on my MacBook Pro. It used to be my main browser everywhere, but I was finding a few years ago that Chrome outperformed it quite handily. So I switched to Chrome pretty much everywhere except iOS, and just lived with having to restart every so often (which is admittedly easier with the right extensions installed). But the use of Safari Technology Preview has eliminated even the need for that on my MacBook Pro . . . at least until new revisions are released every month or so.

More people should try it as their main browser. I think they would like it, mostly, and appreciate its performance on its native system; though again I do still like the "look and UI" in Chrome a bit more still.
